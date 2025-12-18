Exynos 2600 specs leak: Will some Galaxy S26 models be miles behind?

TL;DR A leaker has posted some specs for the Samsung Exynos 2600 processor.

The new chipset is said to have a 10-core 3.9GHz CPU and an AMD GPU running at 985MHz.

The Exynos 2600 is expected to be available in some Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus models.

Samsung teased the arrival of the Exynos 2600 processor earlier this month, and it’s expected to power the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus in some regions. Now, a trusted leaker has posted more details about the chipset.

Tipster Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that the Exynos 2600 has a 2nm design. They add that the chipset has a 10-core CPU, featuring one cluster clocked at 3.9GHz, another clocked at 3.25GHz, and a third cluster running at 2.75GHz.

This clock speed would fall well short of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 CPUs. However, it would be a little faster than the Tensor G5‘s 3.78GHz peak speed. There’s more to CPU performance than clock speed alone, as the type of CPU core, amount of cache, and other factors all play an important role. However, this frequency does suggest that Samsung’s chip might not offer the same level of CPU performance if all other specs are identical.

The leaker adds that the Exynos 2600 has a so-called AMD JUNO GPU running at 985MHz. We’re guessing that JUNO is merely a codename for the Xclipse 960, with previous Xclipse GPUs also apparently using codenames derived from space probes.

Ice Universe claims that this GPU supports Vulkan 1.3. For what it’s worth, Vulkan 1.4 is already available and supports so-called Host Image Copy functionality to stream large amounts of data while maintaining full rendering performance. In plain English, that could mean better performance and faster loading in mobile games. It would therefore be a shame if Samsung doesn’t embrace Vulkan 1.4.

In any event, the 2nm design and 10-core CPU align with previous leaks and reports. So we’re starting to get a good idea of what to expect from the Exynos 2600 ahead of the Galaxy S26 series launch.

