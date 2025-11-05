The Exynos 2600 could bring some impressive camera upgrades to the Galaxy S26

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests that Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip can handle a single 320MP camera or three 108MP cameras at the same time.

It may support 8K HDR10+ video recording at 60fps and 4K at 120fps.

The image signal processor may also be 30% more power efficient than the Exynos 2400’s ISP.

Although the Galaxy S25 series is exclusively powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon silicon, Samsung is expected to bring its Exynos chips back for its 2026 phones. We have heard some interesting information about the Exynos 2600, like having a “heat pass block” to keep the chip’s temperature down. Now we’re learning more about Samsung’s next SoC from a new leak.

A tipster who goes by @SPYGO19726 on X (formerly Twitter) has leaked some new information on the Exynos 2600. The tipster claims this information comes from internal documentation and conversations with engineers familiar with the platform.

According to the leak, the chip’s image signal processor (ISP) will be able to handle a single 320MP camera or three 108MP cameras at the same time. The tipster also mentions that the Exynos 2600 features an HDR engine that can combine up to five frames at once and process 14-bit RAW images. This could help the Galaxy S26 capture photos with better color accuracy and more detail in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.

On the video side, it’s said to be capable of 8K video recording with HDR10+ support at 60 frames per second (fps) and 4K video recording at 120fps. Reportedly, it will use both optical image stabilization (OIS) and AI-based electronic image stabilization (EIS).

It looks like we could see an improvement in power efficiency as well. The leak claims that the Exynos 2600’s ISP draws 30% less power than the ISP used for the Exynos 2400. A couple of other details from this leak include 1.8TB/s of internal bandwidth and support for AI features like scene segmentation, super-res zoom, and per-object tone curve.

