Eureka E20 Plus deal: Our favorite budget robot vacuum is even cheaper today!

Robot vacuums are fantastic, but they can get really pricey. This is why we recommend the Eureka E20 Plus as our top budget option in the list of the best robot vacuums. It strikes the perfect balance between price and performance. Here’s the good news: You can get it even cheaper today! It has just hit a new record-low price of just $332.99. Buy the Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum for just $332.99 ($167 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The full discount only applies to the White model. The Black version is a bit more expensive.

Ring in the new year with clean floors and huge savings. The Eureka E20 Plus is an amazing robot vacuum we recommend even at full price. This record-low price deal makes it a total steal.

You’ll get the full package, as this is a robot vacuum and mop combo. While much more affordable than many of its competitors, it is actually quite capable, and it even features capabilities we would usually only see in higher-end models.

For example, it has an 8,000Pa suction power. This is comparable to the power level of more expensive devices, such as the Narwal Freo X Ultra or Freo Pro. The rest of the features are just as solid. It features a bagless design, making it easier to maintain, both physically and financially.

We loved the DuoDetect AI 3D Obstacle Avoidance technology. It’s very efficient, and the dual-laser system did a great job navigating through my co-worker John’s home.

Another advantage here is that mopping features aren’t commonly found in budget robot vacuums. Not only can it mop, but it has mop-lifting features and will intelligently avoid getting carpets wet.

At just $332.99, you really can’t go wrong with the Eureka E20 Plus. If you’re not quite convinced, here’s our complete list of the best robot vacuums, where you’ll find some great alternatives. Just keep in mind they will cost more!

