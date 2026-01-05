Eufy’s new solar wall light camera brings 4K night vision and festive modes to your home

TL;DR Anker’s eufy brand revealed several new smart home devices at CES 2026, including advanced cameras, locks, and lights.

Flagship products include the Solar Wall Light Cam S4, featuring a detachable solar panel and color night vision.

eufy has also revealed that the Omni S2 robot vacuum will cost $1,599.99, with pre-sales starting January 6, 2026.

At CES 2026, Anker is unveiling a bunch of products across its brands. For eufy, the company is unveiling the new Solar Wall Light Cam S4, Video Doorbell S4, Smart Lock E40, SmartTrack Card E40, and eufyCam C38 Pan & Tilt Wireless Camera, as well as revealing the pricing of the Omni S2 Robot Vacuum, which was launched at IFA 2025.

eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S4

The eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S4 comes with a 4K color night vision camera with an f/1.6 lens. The integrated camera can be adjusted vertically by up to 45° to help eliminate blind spots.

The Wall Light Cam S4 is equipped with a detachable 2W solar panel, as well as a 10,000 mAh battery for flexible installation and non-stop power. It also supports multiple lighting modes, including daily lighting, security lighting, and festive lighting, allowing you to use it flexibly across various scenarios.

The eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S4 will launch in Q1 for $199.99.

eufyCam C38 Pan & Tilt Wireless Camera Shortly before CES 2026, eufy also launched the eufyCam C38 Pan & Tilt Wireless Camera. As the name implies, this camera comes with pan and tilt capabilities. eufy has equipped the camera with 360 AI tracking and optional solar power capabilities.

The eufyCam C38 Pan & Tilt Wireless Camera can be purchased as a bundle for $429.99, which includes four cameras and a base.

eufy Video Doorbell S4

The eufy Video Doorbell S4 uses eufy’s OmniTrack technology to detect and track people, automatically adjusting the zoom to keep visitors in frame as they approach the doorway. The video doorbell features a 3K camera that allows for monitoring up to 26 feet away, along with a 180° horizontal and vertical field of view.

The eufy Video Doorbell S4 will launch in Q1 for $279.99.

eufy Smart Lock E40

The eufy Smart Lock E40 features 3D face recognition for quick, touch-free door unlocking. It is equipped with a 2K camera with a “head-to-toe” view for wide-angle coverage and clear night vision capabilities. The Smart Lock E40 comes with a 15,000mAh main battery and an 800mAh backup battery. It is rated IP65 for water resistance. It also supports Matter, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings, ensuring seamless integration across various ecosystems.

The eufy Smart Lock E40 will launch in Q1 for $299.99.

eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Omni S2 was announced back in September at IFA 2025, and we now have pricing and availability information. The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 will cost you $1,599.99 on Amazon and eufy.com. Pre-sales begin tomorrow, January 6, 2026, while the full retail launch is scheduled for January 20, 2026.

