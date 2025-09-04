Robot vacuums are conquering their final frontier with the eufy MarsWalker: Stairs

eufy

TL;DR eufy’s Omni S2 brings full-sized power to robot vacuums with 30k Pa suction and 15 N water jets.

The optional MarsWalker platform enables the S2 to navigate up and down flights of stairs.

US sales of both units are on track to get started in 2026.

Robot vacuum cleaners have spent the past twenty years transforming the way millions of us keep our living spaces neat and clean, and they’ve been getting more useful and versatile this entire time. From automatic room mapping, to mopping floors, to even picking up after us with an articulated arm, manufacturers have been inching us towards a future where tidying up just isn’t a chore we need to worry ourselves with. And now at IFA 2025, eufy is bringing us one big step closer to that reality.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

eufy MarsWalker sets out to ascend new heights

If your home is all one floor, whether apartment or ranch-style house, robot vacuums have long been a convenient solution. But those of us spread across multiple floors have been at a disadvantage, stuck hauling the vacuum around, dealing with multiple units, or just cleaning some of our spaces manually (god forbid).

One of the first tricks robot vacuums learned was avoiding stairs, detecting edges and backing away before plummeting to their doom. But eufy is looking to change that now with its MarsWalker, a stair-climbing platform designed to give the company’s new Omni S2 vacuum a lift.

Rather than bulking up the vacuum itself with all the extra hardware it would need to navigate up and down stairs, the MarsWalker instead exists as a dedicated stair-climbing solution; when the Omni S2 finishes up cleaning one floor of your home it maneuvers into the MarsWalker platform, which then carries it up or down with the help of its four stair-tackling arms and track-drive system.

The unit is designed to handle a straight flight, as well as more complicated layouts with L-shaped or U-shaped bends, making even this first-generation solution feel impressively versatile.

Of course, maybe the biggest question with a robotic system like this is what you’ll pay for the convenience, and that is one answer we’re still waiting for. eufy intends to sell the MarsWalker separately from the Omni S2, so at least shoppers not in need of multi-floor coverage will have the option to go without. Sales are set to get started next spring, so hopefully we’ll learn that all-important detail soon.

Omni S2 doesn’t just scrub and vacuum like a pro, but also leaves your home smelling fresh

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Whether or not you need a MarsWalker to help with stairs, eufy’s new Omni S2 robotic vacuum is eager to help keep your living space spotless with the help of 30,000 Pa suction power and its HydroJet 2.0 mop with 15 N of water force for stubborn messes.

In addition to offering so much raw cleaning power, the S2 uses its CleanMind AI to take the headache out of setup, identifying rooms and smartly avoiding objects in its way, and the 12-in-1 UniClean Station can store 3L of dust and 1.8L of dirty water before you need to empty it, saving you from frequent maintenance.

That attention to detail doesn’t stop at your floors, either, and the S2 is just as interested in keeping your home’s air nice and inviting, with an aromatherapy system offering your choice of three scents to enjoy.

Retail availability of the Omni S2 kicks off in Europe this month, with the US on track to get access as soon as early next year. Look for this one to cost about $1,600 on launch.

Follow