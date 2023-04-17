Roblox error 279: What is it and how to fix it

Roblox is among the most popular games on Android, consoles, PCs, and beyond. The title’s great when it works, but it can frustrate those who regularly encounter error codes. However, most of these can be remedied in a few minutes or less. Here’s everything you need to know and how to fix error code 279 on Roblox.

Roblox error code 279 is usually related to a connectivity problem. To fix the issue, consider restarting your router, using a different network interface, running a speed test, and checking your browser settings or desktop firewall and antivirus settings.

How to fix Roblox error code 279

What is error code 279 in Roblox? Error code 279 in Roblox relates to your device’s connectivity to the game server. You may often see the error code mentioned alongside the “ID=17 Failure” message. This means the Roblox client on your PC or phone cannot load data from the game servers.

The error is pretty annoying, but it’s not the end of the world. There are plenty of potential fixes and troubleshooting steps to remedy error code 279.

Find a list of fixes for Roblox error code 279. We recommend checking off each box on the list.

Restart your router Generally, connectivity issues should be investigated at the source. Even if you can access the internet from other devices, it’s a good idea to reboot your router before you undertake any other troubleshooting step. Locate your router’s power button, then press it to switch it off. You can also pull the power cable from the back of the router if it’s reachable. Wait for about two minutes before switching the router back on. Give the router a few more minutes to reconfigure. Once it’s up and running, try running Roblox once again. If this solution doesn’t solve error code 279, follow the additional troubleshooting steps below.

Use a different network or interface If restarting the router doesn’t work, consider using a different networking interface or network altogether. PC players who usually connect via Wi-Fi should consider using a wired connection. Of course, this only applies to PC and laptop users.

If you don’t have an ethernet port on your machine, try hotspotting your mobile data from your phone (provided you have enough data on your plan).

Alternatively, if you use Wi-Fi on your phone, consider switching to your mobile connection if you have enough data to spare on your plan. If you don’t encounter an error on the new network interface, the problem lies with your existing setup.

Run a speed test Roblox could encounter the error code 279 due to your connection speed or quality. It’s a good idea to run a speed test on the device you use to play Roblox to ensure the internet link is stable. There are plenty of speed test apps for Android, and you can also run a speed test directly from your browser if you’re on PC.

Roblox recommends a minimum internet connection of 4-8 Mbps. If your internet connection regularly dips to these levels, the problem likely lies with your access speed.

Use a different browser or create a new browser profile If speed isn’t a problem and you’re on PC, try switching to a backup browser. For instance, if you usually run Roblox on Google Chrome, temporarily switch to Microsoft Edge or Mozilla Firefox. If this remedies your issue, the problem lies with your browser.

If your usual browser is the issue, consider disabling any add-ons installed. Don’t want to go through this process? You can create a new profile on any of the major browsers that are add-on free. On Chrome, click on the profile image, then click Add under Other Profiles.

under Other Profiles. This process is similar for Edge users. Click on the profile image, then select Add Profile .

. Firefox users can type about:profiles in the address bar, hit the enter key, then click Create a New Profile. Try running Roblox in the new profile. If you don’t encounter the error code 279, the problem likely lies with one of your browser add-ons. Roblox support specifically calls out ad-blocking add-ons.

Check your firewall and antivirus software Ensure that Roblox traffic is allowed through Windows Firewall. Open the Start Menu and search for Windows Defender Firewall. Open the app. Click Allow and app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall. Find Roblox and ensure that the checkbox on the left-hand side is checked. Hit OK. Roblox is now uninhibited from accessing the internet.

Additionally, try temporarily deactivating your antivirus software or enabling its Game Mode if it has one.

Reinstall Roblox If all else fails, your last resort should be reinstalling Roblox. We recommend fully uninstalling the app or program from your device before reinstalling it. A fresh start will rule out any issues relating to the Roblox client.

