Gemini has entered the projector chat

TL;DR Epson announces Google TV with Gemini integration for select Lifestudio projectors.

Gemini brings more conversational voice control, fine-tuned browsing, and smart-home controls.

The rollout begins with newer Lifestudio models and will expand across the entire lineup in 2026.

As projectors strive to close the gap with TVs, bigger screens and better brightness are no longer enough; software matters too. Today at CES 2026, Epson announced that select Lifestudio projectors will soon integrate Google TV with Gemini, bringing Google’s more conversational AI assistant to the brand’s big-screen lineup.

Gemini has been quietly expanding across Google’s ecosystem, and the company already announced that Gemini is coming to projectors. Projectors are finally getting software that doesn’t feel like a compromise compared to modern TVs.

Epson already offers Google TV on some models, and the built-in platform noticeably elevates the devices. Gemini will further shift how seamlessly users can interact with the platform, streamlining the experience even more. Instead of one-and-done voice commands, Gemini is built for natural follow-ups. That means it will make it easier to search, refine, and browse content without having to juggle multiple apps.

Gemini also pulls smart-home controls into the interface, giving Epson’s projectors a role in connected living spaces. Users will be able to set up movie night, dim the lights, and turn up the heat, all from the device (and presumably, the couch). The integrated experience runs on MediaTek’s smart projector platform, so streaming and AI features are still built-in rather than plugged in with a dongle.

Gemini won’t arrive everywhere at once. Epson plans to start with select newer Lifestudio models, including the Lifestudio Grand, and gradually bring Google TV with Gemini to more projectors throughout 2026. On the hardware side, things will remain as is, with 3LCD projection tech, Bose-tuned audio, and a range of portable and ultra-short-throw designs. Whether Gemini actually closes the gap with modern TVs will come down to real-world use, but the intent is clear. Epson is ready for its projectors to feel like full-fledged entertainment devices.

