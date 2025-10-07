Google has just 14 days to overhaul the Play Store — and there's no escape plan

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Supreme Court has denied Google’s request for a stay on some provisions of the Epic Games lawsuit.

This means Google must now implement several changes to the Google Play Store within 14 days.

The changes include allowing developers to link to alternative download methods, use external payment systems, and set their own prices.

In July 2025, Google lost an appeal against the original Epic vs Google lawsuit, which meant the company had just 14 days to make sweeping changes to the Google Play Store. Google appealed to the Supreme Court after this decision and also separately filed for a stay until its appeal is decided. Unfortunately for Google, the Supreme Court has declined the company’s request to temporarily stay parts of those sweeping changes from taking effect. The net result? Google now has 14 days once again to change several Google Play Store policies.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney highlighted that the Supreme Court has rejected Google’s stay request pending its appeal.

Consequently, Google must implement sweeping changes to the Play Store for users in the US. It must allow developers to link to alternative methods for downloading their apps outside of the Play Store. It must also stop forcing developers to use Google Play Billing on apps distributed through the Play Store, and it must allow the developers to set their own prices. It must also stop sharing money or perks with phone makers, carriers, and app developers in exchange for Google Play exclusivity or pre-installation.

Google provided the following statement to The Verge: Android provides more choice for users and developers than any mobile OS, and the changes ordered by the US District Court will jeopardize users’ ability to safely download apps. While we’re disappointed the order isn’t stayed, we will continue our appeal. Google still has an appeal pending before the Supreme Court on the original decision, so there’s still room for some overall relief for the company. Google plans to file a full appeal to the Supreme Court by October 27. However, there doesn’t seem to be a way out for Google from the above measures for now, though.

The original Epic vs. Google ruling also mandated that Google allow rival app stores on the Play Store and make the Play Store’s app catalog available to competitors. These provisions take effect in July 2026, pending the outcome of Google’s Supreme Court appeal.

