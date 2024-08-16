Epic victory coming? A California judge pushes Google to open up Play Store

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A California judge criticized Google for resisting a jury verdict that found the company guilty of monopolizing Android app distribution.

The judge’s upcoming ruling could force Google to open up its Play Store, potentially reshaping the app market globally.

This case represents the first major US attempt to curb Google’s dominance following years of European antitrust actions.

A California federal judge has signaled that Google will soon be forced to open up the Play Store following a jury verdict that found the tech giant guilty of monopolizing Android app distribution and billing. Judge James Donato criticized Google’s resistance to the verdict and hinted at potential global implications for the remedies. (h/t: Bloomberg)

This ruling stems from a long-running legal battle between Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, and Google. Epic accused Google of abusing its power over Android apps, having already been at loggerheads with Apple over the company’s monopolistic App Store practices.

The judge’s order, expected in the coming weeks, could drastically alter the Android app landscape. Judge Donato made it clear that he expects swift action from Google, dismissing the company’s proposed 12-16 month implementation timeline as inadequate. He also suggested that the remedies could extend beyond US borders, given the jury’s finding of global anti-competitive behavior.

Google has faced intense antitrust scrutiny in recent years.

Last week, a separate federal court ruled that Google had illegally monopolized online search and advertising markets. The Justice Department is reportedly contemplating a potential breakup of the company in response.

Epic Games proposed remedies such as giving third-party app stores access to the millions of apps in the Google Play store, suggesting these measures be in place for six years. Google countered, arguing that a year or two would be sufficient. Judge Donato indicated that his ruling would likely last at least three years and include the appointment of a technical committee to oversee Google’s compliance.

This case is particularly significant as it marks the first time a US court has attempted to curb Google’s dominance following years of European antitrust cases and billions of dollars in fines.

