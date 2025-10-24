Deal: The Ember Mug 2 is my favorite tech gadget, and it's $60 off!

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is still at a record-low price, saving you 40% off the retail price. We saw this deal some days ago, but I feel compelled to remind you about it, as it is an all-time low price and happens to be my very favorite tech gadget! Buy the Ember Smart Mug 2 for just $89.99 ($59.96 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. Maximum savings only apply to the White color model. All over versions cost more.

This has been my favorite splurge in recent years. My morning coffee is one of the most essential parts of my day. It’s a little me time, and it gives me the kick I need to get the day started. It’s especially important now that I am writing these deal posts much earlier in the morning!

Have you ever had your coffee, tea, or any hot drink go cold on you? How about that last sip that is always lukewarm (at best). Forget about all that! The Ember Smart Mug 2’s main job is to keep your hot drink at the perfect temperature. It doesn’t matter if you leave your coffee sitting for hours; it will be perfectly hot when you come back to it.

All that said, we know that paying $89.99 for a mug is still pricey, and plenty of electric heating mugs out there cost less! What makes the Ember Smart Mug 2 so special? Well, it has plenty of features that make the experience much more enjoyable.

For starters, it has a built-in battery. It can continue heating your drink for 1.5 hours off the charging station. Most competitors need to be docked to continue heating.

Using the app, you can set your preferred temperature, ranging between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. The application also has presets for different types of hot drinks. Also, the mug will know when you pour liquid into it, turn on, and default to the last used temps. It will also detect when you have finished your drink and turn off automatically.

There’s an LED that will let you know the mug’s status. It also has an IPX7 rating, so you can wash it without worries. Just make sure it is dry when you put it back in the docking station!

I actually paid about $110 for mine, so you’re getting a significantly better deal than I did. I know any hot drink enthusiast will love it, and I have zero regrets about this purchase. Go get yours before this record-low deal ends!

Follow