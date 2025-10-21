The white Ember Mug 2 hits record-low price!

We just recently covered a deal on the Ember Smart Cup. That was really nice, but the deal is no longer in stock on Amazon, and now we’re taking a look at a better product. The Ember Smart Mug 2 14oz is at a record-low price in one color, saving you $59.96. Buy the Ember Smart Mug 2 14oz for just $89.99 ($59.96 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. This discount only applies to the White color version. All other hues come with a higher price tag.

My Ember Smart Mug 2 is by far my favorite tech gadget. It seamlessly integrates into my daily life by optimizing one of my biggest pleasures: keeping my coffee at the perfect temperature indefinitely! Any coffee or tea lover will absolutely love this.

It works like a regular electric heating mug, but this one is much smarter. You can set your preferred temperature using the official app. The mug will then heat or hold the liquid at that exact level. You can pick any exact degree between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also customize presets for different types of hot drinks and easily swap between them.

That’s not it, though. This is actually quite a featureful little product. It can recognize when you have poured liquid on it, and will automatically turn on. Additionally, it will know when you have finished your drink and turn off on its own.

As if all that wasn’t enough, this one also comes with a battery! This is not common in the world of electric heating mugs, and it can continue heating your drink for up to 1.5 hours off the docking station. It even features a cool LED light that informs you of the mug’s status. The Ember Smart Mug 2 features an IPX7 rating, so you can wash it without worries. The only thing to keep in mind is that you should make sure the mug is completely dry before putting it back on the charging dock. I paid more than $89.99 for my Ember Smart Mug 2, so you’re in for a treat! Go get yours before the price jumps back up.

