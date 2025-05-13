Can the $1,599 ECOVACS Deebot X9 Pro Omni top the best robot vacuums? I tested it to find out

ECOVACS Deebot X9 Pro Omni There is a lot to love about the ECOVACS Deebot X9 Pro Omni, including its self-cleaning functions, heated mop dryer in the base station, and next-gen AI-powered navigation and mapping. It's expensive and isn't the very best we've seen in its price range, but it gets around safely, and does a great job cleaning both your carpets and hard floors.

ECOVACS hopes to out-power the robot vacuum competition with its new Deebot X9 Pro Omni and its innovative BLAST vacuum mode. After some extensive testing, I’m happy to report this $1,599 bot effectively vacuums, sweeps, and mops your floors thanks to features like TruEdge Adaptive Cleaning, zero-tangle brushes, and its OZMO Roller Mop system. With continuous washing of the mop pad as it cleans and AI dirt detection, this is a top-tier robot vacuum that stands among the best.

ECOVACS’ best, in one package

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

As the leader in a new line of robot vacuums, the ECOVACS Deebot X9 Pro Omni combines the brand’s best floor cleaning features into one convenient package. It was announced alongside the Deebot X8 Pro Omni and the Deebot T80 Omni, but the X9 is the flagship-tier model with the most features and the highest suction pressure.

This bot is equipped with 16,600Pa of suction, which is boosted by its BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology) mode, which combines high-flow air through a HEPA filter to clear dust from the air while it picks dry debris from your floor. It also has an anti-tangle side brush, a cylindrical OZMO mop roller with greater pressure for scrubbing and superior self-cleaning features than ever, and the ability to lift each of those components out of the way for optimal cleaning of any floor surface. Powered by camera systems and backed by AI processing, it can safely navigate your home, detecting obstacles and applying extra cleaning efforts to the dirtiest spots on your floors.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The ECOVACS Deebot X9 Pro Omni matches the best features and specifications of the top robot vacuums. I like the bot’s aesthetics and how communicative it is (mostly, more on that later). It’s also neat that it constantly cleans its own mop roller within the bot itself, cleans deeper, and dries within the base station.

The suction power proved more than adequate for my home in my tests. Pulling pine needles out of my indoor welcome mat is always the most challenging task for all of the bots I’ve tested — those needles really stick — so I was impressed the Deebot X9 Pro Omni got them out.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Upon setup, the X9 Pro Omni was able to quickly and safely map and navigate my home. It relies on the physical bump sensor and visual sensors, ensuring it gets as close to objects as possible without causing harm. I will admit that the bot has to use the physical bumper more than the average bot if it encounters irregular furniture, but it’ll do fine otherwise.

It also accurately detects whether it’s on rugs or hard floors, so it can appropriately vacuum and mop each surface. Many modern bots do this, but the X9 Pro Omni did it consistently.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The companion app is easy to use, and there are many options for setup, configuration, map management, and automation. I am also a big fan of how this bot handles areas it wasn’t initially mapped for. I intentionally hid a room or two during initial mapping so that I could test this, and unlike many robot vacs that will charge in, when the Deebot X9 Pro Omni found a new room, it asked before entering.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

I already mentioned that this bot communicates a lot, and for most of the time that’s a good thing. The voice is easy to understand, and the messages are clear. The only downside is it talks a lot. For example, before the base station clears out the dry debris from the bot, it gives a verbal warning that it might get loud, which might work as a handy warning for folks sensitive to surprising loud noises, but it’s a little redundant otherwise.

The real issue with voice communication, though, is that the bot is often in the other room, and I can’t hear what it’s saying. This is true of all bots I’ve tested, but it has never stood out to me more because of how chatty the Deebot X9 Pro Omni is. However, in-app notifications reflect the majority of the voice communications, so you’re not missing anything.

Verdict: Is the ECOVACS Deebot X9 Pro Omni worth it?

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The ECOVACS Deebot X9 Pro Omni is a powerful and capable robot vacuum. It operates for long periods of time without requiring maintenance, has good battery life, and it iss fairly quiet while operating… if you discount how chatty it is! It also does a great job mopping hard floors. After spending some time testing it, I don’t think there’s a good reason not to get this bot, except perhaps the price.

The initial retail price of $1,599.99 places this bot firmly in competition with the very best robot vacuums on the market. The Deebot X9 Pro Omni competes with the best of the best, but I feel like the Narwal Freo Z Ultra ($1499.99 at Amazon) leaves my hard floors a little shinier, and the Roborock Saros 10 ($1599.99 at Amazon) and Saros 10R ($1599.99 at Amazon) both get to more places and clean just a little closer to the edge.

Considering the compromises in convenience and cleaning efficiency, it would be hard not to consider the Deebot X8 Pro Omni ($1099.99 at Amazon) or Deebot T80 Omni ($1079.99 at Amazon) as well. They are both capable cleaning machines, you just have to remember things like putting detergent in the water tank, or allowing the bot a little extra time to clean edge to edge versus the Deebot X9 Pro Omni. While I do consider the X9 worth the upgrade, the other models are almost as good for several hundred dollars less.

