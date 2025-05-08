Your doorbell cam might have just picked up Google Home support

TL;DR Ecobee is finally getting Google Home smart camera support.

The company has so far only confirmed compatibility with its wired Smart Doorbell Camera.

Smart cameras are a great, affordable way to keep an eye on your home and valuables, whether you’re traveling across the country or just hanging out in the backyard. And we’ve got no shortage of options to choose from when it comes to companies making them. If you’re not committed to just one brand, though, that can quickly turn into a messy situation where you’re juggling multiple apps. Luckily, Google Home is happy to help, and it’s becoming even more helpful this week as it adds support for its latest camera manufacturer.

Once connected to Google Home, working with cameras from different companies becomes a lot easier. You can see them all together in one big list in the app on your Android phone, or even pull up feeds on smart displays like your Nest Hub. Major brands like Arlo and Wyze have supported Home for ages, and last year we saw Philips Hue join the club. Now Ecobee cameras are coming to Home, as well.

Ecobee’s a brand you may associate first with smart thermostats, but like so many other companies, once you dip a toe in the waters of smart home devices, it’s difficult to resist the temptation to expand. Right now the company has two camera options in its lineup: the indoor SmartCamera and a wired Smart Doorbell Camera. In today’s announcement, Ecobee only shares Home support for the Doorbell Camera. We’ve reached out to see if it has any plans to extend that to the indoor cam, as well.

Just like with any other smart camera that has come into the favor of Google Home, you’ll now be able to access your feeds with convenient voice commands. And if you’ve also got an Ecobee Smart Security subscription, you’ll still be able to enjoy its benefits like package detection and its 30-day video history.

Google doesn’t maintain an exhaustive list of third-party cameras it supports in Home, but it feels like we’ve got to be getting close to the end of the stragglers, at least among major brands. Are you still waiting for Home support to come to some of your smart cameras? Let us know whose door we’ve got to go beating down in the comments below.

