Google Home is making it easier to find out what's new in the latest update (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently updated Google Home’s release notes page with details of everything new in recent updates.

The company could soon add a new shortcut to the app to give users easier access to these detailed release notes.

Google recently updated the Google Home app release notes page with detailed changelogs for recent updates, highlighting all the new features, bug fixes, and more in great detail. The company now wants to make it easier for users to keep up with what’s new in the latest Google Home release by adding a shortcut to the release notes page within the app.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We’ve spotted the upcoming “What’s new” shortcut in the latest Google Home app release for Android (version 3.32.126.1). It’s not live for end users at the moment, but we’ve enabled it manually to give you an early look.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The new shortcut will appear within the account switcher in the Google Home app. It will redirect users to the app’s release notes page, making it incredibly easy to see all the changes in the latest update. We can confirm that this shortcut is a permanent addition to the account switcher and won’t disappear even after you use it to view the release notes.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Along with the “What’s new” shortcut, we’ve spotted the redesigned account switcher in the latest Google Home app release. It’s the same design we’ve seen in several other Google apps over the last few months, and we expect it to roll out to users soon. We’ll update this post as soon as the new shortcut and account switcher are widely available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.