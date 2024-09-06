It's taken a year, but Philips Hue cameras finally support Google Home, Alexa

Signify

This means you can interact with your cameras via Amazon and Google’s voice commands.

The integration also means you can view security camera live streams on your Amazon and Google devices.

The Philips Hue brand is a new entrant in the world of security cameras, launching its first cameras a year ago. One glaring omission at the time was integration with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, but that’s changing today.

Signify confirmed that its Philips Hue Secure cameras now work with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, bringing several features to the table as a result. For one, you can now use voice controls via Amazon and Google’s platforms to control the security cameras.

This integration also means you can view live streams from your Philips cameras on Google and Amazon devices. The company specifically mentioned supported devices like Fire TV gadgets, the Echo Show range, and Google’s Nest Hub series.

In any event, this is an overdue move but we’re glad to see Philips Hue Secure cameras finally gaining this smart home integration.

This isn’t the only major addition coming to these cameras, though. Signify also announced that Philips Hue Secure users can now set routines for arming and disarming the Secure system according to their schedule. Furthermore, the company is bringing a Battery Saver option to its battery-operated cameras so users can eke out more juice.

