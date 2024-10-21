Deal: Get ready for Halloween with this Jack Skellington Shell and Echo Dot bundle

Halloween is one of America’s favorite holidays, and it’s coming up really soon. We know many of you are getting your decorations ready, and here’s a look at the coolest tech Halloween bundle we’ve seen so far. Amazon has partnered with Disney to create the Jack Skellington Shell, and you can get it bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot for just $62.98. That’s a $27 discount on the total price you would pay if you got both products separately. Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Jack Skellington Shell for just $62.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and you can pick whichever color version of the Echo Dot you prefer: Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, or Glacier White. Of course, we focus on the white model because it is the one that matches the Jack Skellington Shell best. It’s worth noting this is a limited-edition shell, so we’re not sure how long it will be available.

Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $27.00 Limited Time Deal!

This bundle comes with the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation. It’s an excellent smart speaker, especially if you prefer something smaller. The smallest Amazon smart speaker is the Echo Pop, but the Echo Dot is still very compact at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches. It’s also pretty affordable, as well as very functional.

You’ll get a 1.73-inch speaker built in, which is loud enough to use in a smaller room or a kitchen. Not to mention, it still has most of the features you can expect from an Amazon smart speaker. You’ll obviously get access to Alexa, so you can do things like ask for information, solve mathematical problems, play music, control your smart home products, and much more. It even comes with some nice extras, such as motion detection, a temperature sensor, and support to become an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender.

The Jack Skellington Shell doesn’t do much more than look cool. It does that job very well, though! There are holes on top for sound to travel efficiently, as well as an opening to access the physical buttons. One really cool touch is that the mouth lets light travel through, so the Pumpkin King’s smile will light up whenever the speaker’s ring light shines through.

By the way, while this bundle comes with the 5th-gen Echo Dot, it also fits the 4th-gen one. If you already have either of these models, you can buy the Jack Skellington Shell separately, albeit at its full $39.99 price point.

Go get your bundle while you can! Remember, this is a limited-time deal, and the Jack Skellington Shell is also a limited-edition product. We’re not sure how long it will be around. Likely not long after Halloween, if at all.

