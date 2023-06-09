How to draw in Google Slides

If you like drawing, an easy-to-access platform like Google Slides is perfect for sharing your art. You can share your drawings or videos with Google Slides to spice up your presentations. There are a few ways to draw on Google Slides, so let’s review them.

Using a Chrome extension to draw

How to draw on Google Slides (Scribble tool) As you may remember, to draw on Google Docs, you need to use the drawing tool. There is no need for the drawing tool with Google Slides, as you can scribble directly onto any slide in your presentation.

Open your Google Slides presentation on a computer. Click Insert, then hover your cursor over Line. From the extended menu, click Scribble.

Click and drag your mouse anywhere on your slide; this is how you draw your line. When you let go of your click, your line will end, and your drawing will be “complete.” If you need multiple lines for your illustration, you will have to repeat these first two steps and create more scribbles.

The line you draw will appear on your slide as an image that you can drag around and manipulate. You can make it larger or smaller using the blue dots bordering the image and rotate it using the circular blue dot above the middle of the picture.

How to draw on Google Slides (Chrome extension) Annotate is a free extension for the Google Chrome browser that you can use to draw on Google Slides.

The first step is to open Google Chrome and go to the Chrome Web Store. Find Annotate: Web Annotations with Screen Sharing, then click the blue Add to Chrome button. Register for a free Annotate account when prompted.

After installing the extension, make sure to pin it. Go to the top of Chrome, click the puzzle piece-shaped button, then click Pin next to Annotate: Web Annotations with Screen Sharing. This will allow you to access Annotate features much, much more manageable.

On your Google Slides tab, click the Annotate extension. Click the Show toolbar.

In the Annotate toolbar, click the Pen button. Alternatively, you can click the Highlighter button to draw on your Slides with a highlighter.

Draw whatever you need to draw on your slide. You can choose colors from the Annotate toolbar, which is incredibly useful.

If you go to a new slide, the drawing will remain on the slide it was drawn on.

To save your drawing on your Google Slides presentation, you must do so through Annotate. Go to the Annotate toolbar, then click Save annotations; this button looks like a floppy disk.

Click SAVE.

After saving, your annotations will become available under the Web Annotations tab in your Annotate account. If you exit your Slide and go back in, your drawings will be gone. However, on the right side, you can quickly click Load previous annotations to access your drawings from before. These will translate to the presentation, and you will see your drawings in full when you present your Slides.

FAQs

Is there a drawing tool in Google Slides? There is no drawing tool tab on Google Slides. However, you can click Insert > Line > Scribble to draw lines directly on your Google Slides.

Can you freehand draw in Google Slides? Yes, you can freehand draw using the Scribble tool. Click on the Line tool icon to see Scribble at the bottom of the drop-down list. After selecting Scribble, you can draw on your slide directly.

How do you draw on Google Slides app? To draw on the Google Slides app, open your presentation and select the slide you want to draw on. Tap the pencil icon at the bottom, then tap the Line or Scribble tool. From there, you can draw directly on your slide.

Where is the Scribble tool on Google Slides? The Scribble tool is under the Line tool. To access it, go to the toolbar and click the Line icon, which looks like a diagonal line. A drop-down menu will appear, and the Scribble option is at the bottom of this menu.

Can you handwrite on Google Slides? Yes, you can use the Scribble tool, which lets you draw freehand. This can give the appearance of handwriting, especially if you’re using a touchscreen or a drawing tablet. However, Google Slides doesn’t have a specific tool for converting handwriting into text directly.

