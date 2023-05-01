How to put a video on Google Slides

Google Slides allows you to create ornate presentations in a very short amount of time. Everything you need to assemble presentable projects is available on the platform, accessible via Google Drive. This includes videos, which you can upload directly from your computer or add from YouTube. However, there are a few extra steps you may not be aware of. If this is the case for you, here is everything you need to know to put a video on Google Slides.

How to add videos to Google Slides To add a video from your computer to a Google Slides presentation, you must first upload it to Google Drive.

Uploading a video to Google Drive The first step in this process is to upload your video to Google Drive.

Click the + New button in the top left of Google Drive.

From the subsequent dropdown menu, click File upload.

Locate the video that you want in your Google Slides presentation on your computer. Upload it to Google Drive.

Inserting videos from Google Drive on Google Slides The next step is to add your video from Google Drive into your Google Slides presentation.

On Google Slides, click Insert, then Video.

An Insert video box will appear on your screen. From the three tab options available, click Google Drive.

Locate the video you uploaded to Google Drive, then click it. Click the blue Select button at the bottom to add it to your Google Slide.

How to add YouTube videos to Google Slides The easiest way to add a video to your slide is to add it directly from YouTube. You can do this by searching for it or you can copy the URL and paste it.

Search On Google Slides, click Insert, then Video.

Click Search from the three options on the Insert video tab.

Type in the title of the video you want to insert on your Google Slides presentation.

When you see your video, click on it. When it’s been highlighted, click the blue Select button at the bottom to add it to your Google Slides presentation.

By URL On YouTube, go to the video you want to add to your Google Slides presentation and copy its URL.

Return to your Google Slides presentation, then click Insert in the top toolbar. Click Video from the subsequent dropdown menu.

The Insert video box will appear as a pop-up box. From the three tab options available, click By URL.

In the Paste YouTube URL here box, paste the URL for the YouTube video you want to add to your slide. When it appears, click the blue Select button to add it to your Google Slides presentation.

FAQs

What video formats does Google Slides support? Google Drive—and, subsequently, Google Slides—currently accepts the following video formats according to Google Support: WebM files (Vp8 video codec; Vorbis Audio codec)

MPEG4, 3GPP, and MOV files (h264 and MPEG4 video codecs; AAC audio codec)

AVI (MJPEG video codec; PCM audio)

MPEGPS (MPEG2 video codec; MP2 audio)

WMV

FLV (Adobe – FLV1 video codec, MP3 audio)

MTS

OGG

Why won't my Google Slides play videos? Make sure you’re connected to the internet. If you’re trying to reach a video that you’ve linked or embedded from YouTube, it isn’t like you’ve downloaded it for offline use. You will still need a connection to play those unless you’ve downloaded your Google Slides presentation for offline use.

