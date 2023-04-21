How to make Chrome your default browser on any device

If you enjoy using Chrome, you’re not alone. It’s the most popular Android web browser and features many extensions to enhance web surfing. By making it your default browser, any links you click will automatically open in Chrome, and your system won’t keep asking you which browser you prefer. Here’s how to default to Chrome on any device.

QUICK ANSWER Making Chrome your default browser will generally have the same navigation pathway regardless of the device you are using. Navigate to Settings--> Default apps, and under Browsers, select Chrome. JUMP TO YOUR DEVICE Windows 10

Windows 11

macOS

iOS

Android

Chrome browser

How to make Chrome your default browser (Windows) You can let Chrome open all web pages without the system asking you which browser you prefer, no matter which version of Windows you use. Check out our specified guides for Windows 10 and 11 for any other desired default browser changes.

Windows 10 On your computer, click the Start menu in the bottom left corner, represented by the four-square windows icon. From there, click Settings. Open your Default apps. At the bottom, under Web browser, click your current browser.

If you haven’t set a default browser, it will likely be assigned Microsoft Edge. Within the Choose anAppp window, click Google Chrome.

To open Chrome later, you can add a shortcut to your taskbar. First, open the web browser, then in the Windows taskbar at the bottom, right-click on the Chrome icon, and click Pin to taskbar.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Windows 11 On your computer, click the Start menu presented by the four-square windows icon. From there, navigate to Settings–> Apps–> Default Apps.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

On the next page, either search for or click on Google Chrome. Then click the current setting under each file type or link type you want to change. For the best Chrome experience on Windows 11, make default Chrome for any of the following file types: .html, .html, .shtml, .xhtml, HTTP, and HTTPS.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Select Google Chrome for each one and then click OK.

How to make Chrome your default browser (Mac) From the dashboard, open System Preferences, then select General.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Open the drop-down menu beside the Default web browser and select Google Chrome. If you don’t see Chrome as an option, then it’s already set as your go-to web browser.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to make Chrome your default browser (iOS) When you first open Chrome on your iPhone or iPad, it will suggest switching to Chrome. Please be aware that to change Chrome to your default browser on iPhone or iPad; you must have iOS 14 or newer.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Open your Settings, then scroll down to find Default Browser App. There, select Chrome.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to make Chrome your default browser (Android) On your Android phone, open Settings, then navigate to your Apps.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Tap Choose default apps.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Default browser app, choose Chrome. Lastly, under the, choose

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Make Chrome your default browser within Chrome If all else fails, you can try setting Chrome as the default browser within the application settings. This method will usually direct you to your system settings to continue the abovementioned processes, but it can be good for troubleshooting if you have any problems.

Navigate to your Settings within the drop-down menu of the browser window.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

From there, select DefaultBrowserr from the left-hand side and click MakeDefaultt from the center of the screen.

FAQs

Why can't I set Chrome as my default browser? If you are experiencing problems using the above methods, try using the command center on a PC. Press Windows + R to launch your PC’s control panel. Click on Programs from the bottom left of the list of options. Select Default Programs–> Set Default Programs. Your computer might take a minute to populate your programs into a single list. Once done, search for Google Chrome and choose Set this program as default. If that doesn’t work, you can try setting Chrome as the default from its app settings. Once launched, click the Settings option, and select the Default Browser heading. From there, select Make Default and follow the onscreen instructions.

How do I make Chrome my default browser on Windows 8? First, click the Start menu from the bottom left corner. Next, navigate to Control Panel–>Programs–> Default Programs–> Set your default programs. On the left-hand side, select Google Chrome and Set this program as default. Finally, click OK.

How do I make Chrome my default browser on Ubuntu? In Ubuntu Lucid, you can easily change the default application by navigating to System–> Preferences–> Preferred Applications. Then, under Internet–> Web Browser, select Google Chrome in the drop-down list.

Comments