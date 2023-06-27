Here's how to download Google Pixel 5's live wallpapers for any Android device

The Google Pixel 5 has been out for some time now. It might not be the right phone for everyone, but you might be fond of its static and live wallpapers. We have a dedicated post for the phone’s static wallpapers, but you might want to get more dynamic visuals. Don’t worry; you can get the Pixel 5 live wallpapers here. Third-party developer Pranav Pandey has released them (via XDA-Developers) for most modern Android phones, albeit with a few catches.

How to download and set a live wallpaper

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

First things first, you shouldn’t try downloading these live wallpapers by right-clicking on the images below. Those are only still images for demonstration purposes. You’ll have to download the full .apk files by clicking the button below the sample images.

The Google Pixel 5 live wallpapers should work on phones using Android 7.0 Nougat or later, although there are some caveats. To achieve that compatibility, the standard wallpaper kit won’t change your system interface color. By default, ambient Mode has been disabled, so it might not play nicely with an always-on display. Pandey only tested the animated backgrounds with an Xperia Z5.

How to set live wallpapers: Download the .apk file from the link below the samples. Open the .apk file. Select Install. Tap Done. Go to your home screen. Tap and hold on to any empty space on your home screen. Select Wallpaper & style. Hit Change wallpaper. Tap on Live wallpapers. The Google Pixel 5 live wallpapers should be there. Select the one you like. Tap on the checkmark. Select whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Home screen or Home and lock screen. Note: These instructions were put together using a Pixel 4a with 5G running Android 12. Keep in mind some steps might differ, depending on the device and software you’re running.

Google Pixel 5 live wallpapers

The collection revolves around two backdrops, Moving Shadows (pictured at right) and Stepping Stones (middle), each of which has multiple variants to suit your taste. Moving Shadows is more abstract and includes a mix of colorful objects whose shadows change as the day progresses. Stepping Stones, meanwhile, contains multiple background colors, as well as light and dark themes for a rock sculpture that shakes as your phone tilts.

If you want something different, we also have a list of the best wallpapers from the most important devices ever released. You’re bound to find something you like in there!

