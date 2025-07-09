Whatever you do, don't buy these two Google smartwatches on Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

As fun and exciting as Prime Day can be, Amazon’s big shopping event can also be a bit of a mess. With so many sales to keep track of, it’s no surprise that some of the deals you find aren’t all that they’re cracked up to be.

Such is the case with Prime Day discounts on Google smartwatches. You’ll find numerous Google wearables on sale for this year’s Prime Day, and while some of the savings are legitimately great, others … not so much.

The two Google smartwatches to avoid on Prime Day

Kris Carlon / Android Authority Fitbit Sense 2

Two Google smartwatches, in particular, caught my eye as ones you probably shouldn’t buy. They’re the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2, and both smartwatches have pretty significant sales for Prime Day.

The Fitbit Versa 4, which typically retails for $200, is now available for just $150. The Fitbit Sense 2, meanwhile, is on sale for $190 (down from its $250 retail price). On their own, those are solid savings, and I can see a lot of people being tempted to buy either one. But I’d strongly advise against that.

Why? For one thing, we weren’t all that impressed with either smartwatch when we reviewed them in 2022. While the Versa 4 and Sense 2 have lightweight designs, good AMOLED displays, and long battery life, they’re plagued with a myriad of bugs and missing features. Between unreliable GPS performance, no third-party app support, no music storage, no Google Assistant, and other miscellaneous issues with Fitbit OS, the Versa 4 and Sense 2 are frustrating smartwatches.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Versa 4

And that was almost three years ago. Since then, Google hasn’t done much of anything with either smartwatch. Google Maps and Google Wallet were added in March 2023, and a YouTube Music app was added about a year ago. And that’s it.

There have been further developments in the Versa and Sense world since then, but nothing positive. Last August, Google all but confirmed that it was done with the Versa and Sense lineups so it could focus on the Pixel Watch. Earlier this year, Google had to address battery issues with the original Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. And, just for good measure, the company removed Google Assistant functionality from those watches, too.

Simply put, the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa are not in a good place in 2025. There’s been no indication from Google that it has any interest in reviving the lineups any time soon, and with security updates ending for the Versa 4 and Sense 2 next June, neither watch has much life left in it.

What should you buy instead?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Those are the two Google smartwatches you shouldn’t buy on Prime Day, but which ones should you buy? There are a couple on sale for Prime Day that I highly recommend.

The first, and most obvious, is the Google Pixel Watch 3. Although we expect the Pixel Watch 4 to be released sometime in August, the Pixel Watch 3 is still a phenomenal smartwatch, and you can get it for a great price thanks to Prime Day.

Both the 41mm and 45mm versions of the Pixel Watch 3 are on sale, as are the Wi-Fi and LTE variants. All of them are discounted by $100 from their retail price, which works out as follows: 41mm / Wi-Fi — $250

41mm / LTE — $350

45mm / Wi-Fi — $300

45mm / LTE — $400 While more expensive than the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2, it’s undeniable that the Pixel Watch 3 is a better smartwatch in almost every conceivable way. Since it runs Wear OS, the Pixel Watch 3 supports third-party apps, Google Assistant voice control, and much, much more. The watch also works with the exact same Fitbit app, has more robust health/fitness tracking features, and it can even detect a loss of pulse — a potentially life-saving capability.

The Pixel Watch 3’s battery life isn’t quite as impressive as the two Fitbit smartwatches, but it should still be good enough for two days of use per charge. Considering everything else it brings to the table compared to the Versa 4 and Sense 2, that’s more than a fair price to pay.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Alternatively, if the Pixel Watch 3 doesn’t seem like a good fit, my other recommendation would be the Fitbit Charge 6. While it’s more of a fitness tracker than a proper smartwatch, you could say the same about the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2.

The Charge 6 offers almost all of the same health features as the Sense 2, except for tracking floors climbed and all-day stress monitoring. But if those things don’t matter to you, the Charge 6 gives you the full Fitbit experience in a lightweight, compact wearable with over five days of battery life — all for just $100 during Prime Day.

Which Google wearable do you think is the best Prime Day 2025 deal? 7 votes Google Pixel Watch 3 86 % Fitbit Charge 6 14 % Fitbit Versa 4 0 % Fitbit Sense 2 0 %

In short, it comes down to this. If you want a full-on smartwatch and like the Fitbit platform, the Pixel Watch 3 is the Google smartwatch to buy during Prime Day. Alternatively, if battery life is your top concern and you don’t care about the extra smart functions, I’d go for the Charge 6 over the Versa and Sense.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Charge 6 Useful physical button • Updated heart rate sensor • All sport modes now on device MSRP: $159.99 The Fitbit Charge 6 is the company's 2023 top-of-the-line fitness tracker When it comes to fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 6 is now the best product in the company's portfolio. To get anything better, you'd need to jump up to the Pixel Watch 3, which is a dedicated smartwatch. The Charge 6 has a full-color display, 40 exercise modes, and the most advanced heart-rate tracker Fitbit offers. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $60.00 Prime Deal See price at Fitbit