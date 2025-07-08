Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Our favorite Prime Day 2025 deals and the best of the rest we've found so far!
4 hours ago
One of the biggest sales events of the year has arrived, and for the first time, Amazon Prime Day is a four-day deal bonanza. Many products are hitting their lowest prices ever this week, and the only real problem you’ll have is trying to find the sparkling gems amid the vast range of offers. We’re here to help on that front, having spent hours trawling the Amazon pages to pick out our favorite deals. We’ll run you through a few of our top highlights, and you can head further down to find a roundup of all the best deals on phones, tablets, and more.
Remember, most of these offers will require an Amazon Prime membership to catch. The good news is that people new to the service can sign up for a free 30-day trial, and you’ll get to enjoy the other Prime benefits for the rest of the month. Hit the button below to sign up.
PROMOTED
The best eSIM of 2025 — Nomad eSIM unlimited plans are must-haves for Summer 2025
Planning your summer travel just got easier — and cheaper — with Nomad’s brand-new unlimited eSIM plans. These fresh plans offer unlimited data with zero caps, ensuring worry-free connectivity for heavy internet users. Stream videos, make seamless video calls, navigate easily, and keep sharing your travel adventures without ever worrying about data limits. For instance, Thailand unlimited plan starts at $1.40 per day.
Nomad eSIM’s flexible global and regional plans cover more than 200 destinations worldwide. Whether you’re touring multiple cities or exploring specific regions across Europe, Asia, or the Americas, there’s an affordable, tailored option from Nomad, and it all starts at just $1.10 per GB.
And when you’re traveling with family or friends, Nomad eSIMs conveniently let you create a hotspot and share the mobile data with other devices within your group — a feature some other eSIMs don’t allow or significantly cap. Setup on all eSIMs is effortless, too, and activation is instant, so you’ll be online the moment you arrive.
And don’t worry if you ever run into issues because Nomad’s dedicated customer support team is available around the clock, providing reliable help whenever you need it.
Right now, use our exclusive promo code PRIMEDAY22 to grab 22% off if you’re a first-time Nomad user, or code PRIMEDAY20 for 20% off if you’re a returning customer (offers valid until September 30, 2025). It’s the perfect time to switch to Nomad and enjoy seamless connectivity wherever your summer adventures take you!
SAMSUNG Galaxy S25 Edge — was $1,099.99, now $799.99
Score the first big discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge — now just $799.99, down from $1,099.99. It’s the slimmest S Series phone ever and surprisingly light, but don’t let the sleek look fool you. With a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, this thing is pretty tough.
You get a massive 200MP main camera. Inside, it’s powered by one of the best processors around, ideal for editing photos, translating calls, or multitasking with Galaxy AI. Need to find that photo of your dog in a funny costume? Just describe it, and the Galaxy S25 Edge will find it for you. This is your chance to save $300 on the newest Galaxy — only during Prime Day.
PROMOTED
INIU’s upgraded Pocket Rocket P50-E1 Power Bank — save 10% during Amazon Prime Day
INIU’s fan-favorite Pocket Rocket P50-E1 Power Bank is back with a new model that is packed with powerful upgrades and fresh macaron-inspired colors. Choose from any of the fresh Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Purple colorways, or stick with the classic Black.
At just 1-inch thick and ~160g in total weight, the P50 is a compact powerhouse that is capable of delivering rapid 45W charging that can boost your phone from low battery to 73% in only 25 minutes. And while it packs an impressive 10,000mAh capacity, it can fully recharges itself in just two hours and has enough juice to charge an iPhone 16 up to two times over.
The upgraded P50 model now features advanced TinyCell Pro technology, significantly shrinking its size without sacrificing battery capacity. Its industry-first multi-tab battery cell enhances energy efficiency, providing longer-lasting power compared to other similar power banks. Additionally, NVIDIA-grade inductors help minimize heat and extend battery life, ensuring stable and reliable performance.
Other standout highlights include the ultra-slim, 0.5mm Genius Display, clearly showing real-time power data, and a built-in detachable cable with E-Marker Chip for Samsung Super Fast Charge 2.0 support. Plus, the airline-approved Pocket Rocket P50 can simultaneously charge three devices and is backed by INIU’s industry-leading 3-year warranty.
Priced at $32.99 MSRP, you can snag an extra 15% discount exclusively during Prime Day to get yours for less than $30 using code TasteMe15 — don’t miss this opportunity to grab a pocket-friendly portable charger!
Amazon Kindle Scribe — was $399.99, now $259.99 (35% off)
The Kindle Scribe combines a Kindle and a notebook into one sleek, distraction-free device. It features a flush-front, 10.2-inch, 300 ppi glare-free display and an upgraded Premium Pen that feels just like writing on paper — no setup, no charging, just start writing.
You can take notes directly in books using Active Canvas. Expand the margins to add your thoughts, or collapse them to keep reading. You can also create notes for meetings, to-do lists, or journaling, then convert your handwriting to text and email it to yourself or your contacts. Built-in AI tools help you summarize your notes, adjust tone, and refine your writing. With no notifications or social media, the Kindle Scribe keeps you focused on what matters.
And now, for Prime Day, it’s just $259.99 — 35% off the regular $399.99.
OnePlus 13 — was $899.99, now $779.99
The OnePlus 13 brings speed, power, and precision together in one polished device. It’s built with a pro-grade camera system, so whether you’re shooting portraits, landscapes, or low-light videos, your shots come out crisp and full of detail. It has the latest Snapdragon chip without lag or slowdown.
The display? A brilliant AMOLED panel with ultra-fast refresh rates that makes everything from scrolling to streaming look fluid and sharp. You also get all-day battery life with fast charging that takes you from low to full in minutes — perfect for staying on the move. Oxygen OS keeps things clean, fast, and customizable so your phone works the way you want it to
For Prime Day, the OnePlus 13 is available for just $779.99 — down from $899.99. That’s real flagship power with real savings.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Ring — was $399, now $299
Samsung has another great 25% discount for Prime Day on the smallest Galaxy device yet, taking the price down to $299 from the regular $399 MSRP. Besides being small and unobtrusive, the Galaxy Ring is one of Samsung’s smartest gadgets yet. It tracks your sleep, heart rate, skin temperature, and more — all from your finger, with no screen, no taps, and no distractions.
The Galaxy Ring automatically syncs with your Galaxy phone or watch, giving you personalized health insights in Samsung Health without lifting a finger. It monitors your readiness score, sleep stages, and stress levels — and can even help track menstrual cycles with temperature-based insights.
Designed to be worn 24/7, Galaxy Ring is super lightweight, durable, and water-resistant, so it can handle workouts, showers, and sleep. Battery life lasts up to 7 days, and charging takes just 30 minutes.
Google Pixel 9 — was $799, now $549
This Prime Day, get Google’s smartest phone yet for only $549 — its best price yet!
With Gemini AI, you get answers faster, help with planning, and even real-time voice conversations that follow along as you switch topics — no typing required.
And when it’s time to take a photo the Pixel 9 always delivers. The 50MP main sensor captures incredible detail, while the new 48MP ultrawide lets you shoot stunning Macro Focus close-ups. Use Best Take to perfect group shots. Add yourself in with Add Me, or completely transform your photos using Magic Editor.
The best-of-the-rest deals of Amazon Prime Day 2025
Those were our favorite deals, but there are so many more! We’ve made things simple by separating the rest of the best offers into five categories. You can click on the links below to jump to that section. Many of the prices you’re seeing here are the lowest that the device has ever sold on Amazon.
Smartphone Prime Day deals
Phones are always one of the biggest draws during Prime Day, and this year’s deals don’t disappoint. That should already be apparent by the massive $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge we spotlighted above. Whether you’re eyeing a flagship upgrade or a budget-friendly backup, there’s almost certainly something here to tempt your wallet.
Here are some of the best smartphone deals we’ve found so far.
Samsung
- Galaxy A16 5G for $149.99 ($50 off)
- Galaxy A36 5G for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Galaxy S24 FE for $469.99 ($180 off)
- Galaxy S25 for $599.99 ($200 off)
- Galaxy S25 Plus for $699.99 ($300 off)
- Galaxy S25 Ultra for $949.99 ($350 off)
- Galaxy S25 Edge for $799.99 ($300 off)
- Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $799.99 ($300 off)
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,149.99 ($650 off)
- Pixel 9 for $549 ($250 off)
- Pixel 9 Pro for $749 ($250 off)
- Pixel 9 Pro XL for $749 ($350 off)
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,399 ($400 off)
Motorola
- Moto G Power (2025) for $259.99 ($40 off)
- Moto G Stylus (2025) for $359.99 ($40 off)
- Motorola Razr (2024) for $549.99 ($150 off)
- Motorola Razr Plus (2024) for $699.99 ($300 off)
OnePlus
- OnePlus 13 for $779.99 ($120 off)
- OnePlus 13R for $499.99 ($100 off)
- OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $199.99 ($100 off)
Headphones and earbuds
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your listening gear, Prime Day is delivering. From noise canceling headphones to truly wireless earbuds, there are plenty of deals to tune into.
Here are some of the best headphones and earbuds deals we’ve dug up at this early stage of the sale.
Headphones
- Beats Solo 4 for $99.99 ($100 off)
- Beats Studio Pro $169.99 ($180 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $199 ($150 off)
- Bowers & Wilkins Limited Edition Px8 for $389 ($310 off)
- Sonos Ace for $299 ($150 off)
- Sony ULT WEAR for $128 ($72 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298 ($102 off)
- Sony WH-CH520 for $38 ($22 off)
Earbuds
- Amazon Echo Buds (newest model) for $14.99 ($35 off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for $179.99 ($70 off)
- Beats Solo Buds for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Beats Studio Buds Plus for $89.99 ($80 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $129 ($50 off)
- Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for $229 ($70 off)
- CMF Buds 2 Wireless Earbuds for $39 ($20 off)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $169.99 ($59 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $174.99 ($75 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $54.99 ($45 off)
- Sennheiser Momentum Sport for $129.95 ($200 off)
- Skullcandy Method 360 for $79.88 ($50 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 for $198 ($102 off)
- Sony LinkBuds Fit for $128 ($72 off)
- Sony WF-C510 for $38 ($22 off)
- Sony WF-C710N for $78 ($42 off)
Tablet Prime Day deals
Tablets might not be an everyday essential, but once you own one, it’s hard to imagine going without. Prime Day is a great excuse to finally grab that tablet for streaming, reading, or just giving your phone a break.
Here are some of the best tablet deals we’ve come across so far in the sale.
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $189.99 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE for $429.99 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus for $579.99 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for $849.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for $229.99 ($170 off)
Apple
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip for $629.99 ($119 off)
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip for $829.99 ($119 off)
- Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $529.99 ($119 off)
Other tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $49.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $104.99 ($85 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $69.99 ($70 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $64.99 ($75 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $54.99 ($65 off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $139.99 ($90 off)
- Amazon Kindle for $84.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $94.99 ($35 off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $124.99 ($35 off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $149.99 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel Tablet for $249 ($150 off)
- OnePlus Pad for $329 ($151 off)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Whether you want to leave your phone behind on your morning run or just check your heart rate after climbing the stairs, Prime Day has deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers to suit every goal and budget.
Check out these smartwatch and fitness tracker deals.
- Amazfit Active 2 Premium for $99.99 ($30 off)
- Amazfit Active 2 Sport for $84.99 ($15 off)
- Amazfit Bip 6 for $67.99 ($12 off)
- Amazfit T-Rex 3 for $199.99 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular, 42mm] for $379.99 ($119 off)
- Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS, 42mm] for $279.99 ($119 off)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $649.99 ($149 off)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $99.95 ($60 off)
- Fitbit Sense 2 for $189.95 ($60 off)
- Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition for $649.99 ($350 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) for $249.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $159.99 ($140 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $324.99 ($325 off)
Smart home Prime Day deals
Turning your house into a smart home doesn’t have to break the bank. Prime Day is packed with discounts on everything from smart plugs to video doorbells, making it easier than ever to upgrade your setup.
Some of these smart home Prime Day deals really caught our eye.
- Amazon Echo Dot for $31.99 ($18 off)
- Amazon Echo Pop for $21.99 ($18 off)
- Amazon Echo Spot for $44.99 ($35 off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 for $51.99 ($78 off)
- Blink Video Doorbell for $29.99 ($30 off)
- Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera for $199.99 ($250 off)
- Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera for $349.99 ($250 off)
- Amazon Eero Max 7 Wi-Fi router for $419.99 ($180 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $119.99 ($60 off)
- Netgear Orbi 970 Series Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router for $664.99 ($135 off)
- Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for $59.99 ($40 off)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit for $149.99 ($100 off)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $79.99 ($70 off)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $99.99 ($80 off)
- Ring Indoor Cam for $29.99 ($30 off)
- Roku Indoor Camera 2-pack for $59.99 ($6 off)
- Roku New Outdoor Camera for $29.99 ($20 off)
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $139.99 ($135 off)
- iRobot Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop for $399.99 ($400 off)