Our favorite Prime Day 2025 deals and the best of the rest we've found so far!

One of the biggest sales events of the year has arrived, and for the first time, Amazon Prime Day is a four-day deal bonanza. Many products are hitting their lowest prices ever this week, and the only real problem you’ll have is trying to find the sparkling gems amid the vast range of offers. We’re here to help on that front, having spent hours trawling the Amazon pages to pick out our favorite deals. We’ll run you through a few of our top highlights, and you can head further down to find a roundup of all the best deals on phones, tablets, and more.

Remember, most of these offers will require an Amazon Prime membership to catch. The good news is that people new to the service can sign up for a free 30-day trial, and you’ll get to enjoy the other Prime benefits for the rest of the month. Hit the button below to sign up.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S25 Edge — was $1,099.99, now $799.99

Score the first big discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge — now just $799.99, down from $1,099.99. It’s the slimmest S Series phone ever and surprisingly light, but don’t let the sleek look fool you. With a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, this thing is pretty tough.

You get a massive 200MP main camera. Inside, it’s powered by one of the best processors around, ideal for editing photos, translating calls, or multitasking with Galaxy AI. Need to find that photo of your dog in a funny costume? Just describe it, and the Galaxy S25 Edge will find it for you. This is your chance to save $300 on the newest Galaxy — only during Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Amazon Kindle Scribe — was $399.99, now $259.99 (35% off)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Kindle Scribe combines a Kindle and a notebook into one sleek, distraction-free device. It features a flush-front, 10.2-inch, 300 ppi glare-free display and an upgraded Premium Pen that feels just like writing on paper — no setup, no charging, just start writing.

You can take notes directly in books using Active Canvas. Expand the margins to add your thoughts, or collapse them to keep reading. You can also create notes for meetings, to-do lists, or journaling, then convert your handwriting to text and email it to yourself or your contacts. Built-in AI tools help you summarize your notes, adjust tone, and refine your writing. With no notifications or social media, the Kindle Scribe keeps you focused on what matters.

And now, for Prime Day, it’s just $259.99 — 35% off the regular $399.99.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Amazon Kindle Scribe E-reader with premium stylus E-readers are great for consuming books, an e-reader with a stylus becomes a powerful tool for classes or meetings. The Amazon Kindle Scribe 2024 is just that, a 10.2-inch anti-glare tablet with the Amazon Premium Pen stylus. Highlight your textbook, take notes, or just doodle for fun with up to 12 weeks of battery life. See price at Amazon Save $140.00 Prime Deal

OnePlus 13 — was $899.99, now $779.99

The OnePlus 13 brings speed, power, and precision together in one polished device. It’s built with a pro-grade camera system, so whether you’re shooting portraits, landscapes, or low-light videos, your shots come out crisp and full of detail. It has the latest Snapdragon chip without lag or slowdown.

The display? A brilliant AMOLED panel with ultra-fast refresh rates that makes everything from scrolling to streaming look fluid and sharp. You also get all-day battery life with fast charging that takes you from low to full in minutes — perfect for staying on the move. Oxygen OS keeps things clean, fast, and customizable so your phone works the way you want it to

For Prime Day, the OnePlus 13 is available for just $779.99 — down from $899.99. That’s real flagship power with real savings.

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13 The OG flagship killer's killer flagship. The OnePlus 13 is the company's most killer flagship to date, offering a massive battery, speedy charging, and powerful cameras that give Google and Samsung something to worry about. See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Prime Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Ring — was $399, now $299

Samsung has another great 25% discount for Prime Day on the smallest Galaxy device yet, taking the price down to $299 from the regular $399 MSRP. Besides being small and unobtrusive, the Galaxy Ring is one of Samsung’s smartest gadgets yet. It tracks your sleep, heart rate, skin temperature, and more — all from your finger, with no screen, no taps, and no distractions.

The Galaxy Ring automatically syncs with your Galaxy phone or watch, giving you personalized health insights in Samsung Health without lifting a finger. It monitors your readiness score, sleep stages, and stress levels — and can even help track menstrual cycles with temperature-based insights.

Designed to be worn 24/7, Galaxy Ring is super lightweight, durable, and water-resistant, so it can handle workouts, showers, and sleep. Battery life lasts up to 7 days, and charging takes just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy Ring Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Prime Deal

Google Pixel 9 — was $799, now $549

This Prime Day, get Google’s smartest phone yet for only $549 — its best price yet!

With Gemini AI, you get answers faster, help with planning, and even real-time voice conversations that follow along as you switch topics — no typing required.

And when it’s time to take a photo the Pixel 9 always delivers. The 50MP main sensor captures incredible detail, while the new 48MP ultrawide lets you shoot stunning Macro Focus close-ups. Use Best Take to perfect group shots. Add yourself in with Add Me, or completely transform your photos using Magic Editor.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Prime Deal

The best-of-the-rest deals of Amazon Prime Day 2025 Those were our favorite deals, but there are so many more! We’ve made things simple by separating the rest of the best offers into five categories. You can click on the links below to jump to that section. Many of the prices you’re seeing here are the lowest that the device has ever sold on Amazon. Smartphones

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Smart home

Smartphone Prime Day deals

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Phones are always one of the biggest draws during Prime Day, and this year’s deals don’t disappoint. That should already be apparent by the massive $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge we spotlighted above. Whether you’re eyeing a flagship upgrade or a budget-friendly backup, there’s almost certainly something here to tempt your wallet.

Here are some of the best smartphone deals we’ve found so far.

Headphones and earbuds

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your listening gear, Prime Day is delivering. From noise canceling headphones to truly wireless earbuds, there are plenty of deals to tune into.

Here are some of the best headphones and earbuds deals we’ve dug up at this early stage of the sale.

Tablet Prime Day deals

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The Tab S9 Ultra (right) looks identical to the Tab S10 Ultra (left).

Tablets might not be an everyday essential, but once you own one, it’s hard to imagine going without. Prime Day is a great excuse to finally grab that tablet for streaming, reading, or just giving your phone a break.

Here are some of the best tablet deals we’ve come across so far in the sale.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Whether you want to leave your phone behind on your morning run or just check your heart rate after climbing the stairs, Prime Day has deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers to suit every goal and budget.

Smart home Prime Day deals

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Turning your house into a smart home doesn’t have to break the bank. Prime Day is packed with discounts on everything from smart plugs to video doorbells, making it easier than ever to upgrade your setup.