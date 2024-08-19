Report suggests Fitbit smartwatches are done — and Google’s not saying otherwise

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A recent report suggests that Fitbit will no longer produce new smartwatches, focusing instead on fitness trackers.

Google responded by affirming its commitment to Fitbit but didn’t directly deny the smartwatch phase-out.

Google has just rolled out the Pixel Watch 3, and it’s already being hailed as the company’s best smartwatch yet. The Pixel Watch now offers a unique blend of Google’s top-tier software and Fitbit’s legendary fitness tracking, making it one of the most well-rounded smartwatches to date. But here’s the kicker: it might be the only smartwatch you’ll be seeing from Fitbit moving forward.

In an interview with Engadget, Sandeep Waraich, senior director of product management for Pixel Wearables, hinted at the future of Fitbit’s smartwatch lineup. When questioned about the potential for new Fitbit smartwatches, Waraich stated, “Pixel Watch is our smartwatch part of the portfolio.”

Before you gasp, Fitbit isn’t disappearing altogether. The report notes that while the Fitbit brand will stick around, its focus will be solely on fitness trackers like the Inspire, Luxe, and Charge series, leaving the smartwatch game to the Pixel Watch line.

We reached out to Google for a comment, and the company had this to say: “We are very committed to Fitbit, and even more importantly to the customers that use and depend on those products and technology. It’s also worth noting that many of the health and fitness features we launched in Pixel Watch 3 were because of Fitbit’s innovation and ground-breaking fitness advancements. In addition, we just launched Fitbit Ace LTE, and you’ll continue to see new products and innovation from Fitbit.” Now, while this statement shows Google’s love for Fitbit, it doesn’t really address the elephant in the room. The statement keeps things vague about whether we’ll actually see any new Fitbit *smartwatches*. Instead, it talks up Fitbit’s fitness features being integrated into the Pixel Watch — a detail that, while true, leaves the original report’s assertion basically unchallenged.

When you look at what Google's been doing with Fitbit recently, it kind of makes sense.

The company never explicitly announced any plans to phase out the brand. However, there have been clear signs, like the Fitbit Sense 2 being an objective downgrade from the original Sense. Ever since the Pixel Watch came along, it felt like Fitbit smartwatches were being nudged out of the spotlight. The older Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense models boasted features like third-party app support, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Google Assistant integration, which are absent in the newer Versa 4 and Sense 2.

What do you think about the possible discontinuation of Fitbit smartwatches? 54 votes It’s disappointing; I’ve always preferred Fitbit smartwatches 39 % I’m okay with it if the Pixel Watch continues to improve 30 % It makes sense, Fitbit should stick to fitness trackers 22 % I’m indifferent as long as I have access to great fitness features 9 %

Given these developments, one could argue that rather than continuing to release diluted versions of Fitbit smartwatches, Google might be better off retiring the Fitbit smartwatch line entirely. This would preserve the brand’s reputation rather than risking it with subpar offerings. For fans of Fitbit, there is still hope that the brand’s legacy will continue through its fitness trackers, like the Fitbit Charge 7.

