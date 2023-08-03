Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have DeX?

Unfortunately, the DeX feature is missing from the Flip 5, and Samsung says thermal performance is the reason for it.
By
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 google maps layout
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest flip phone from Samsung. With a new cover screen and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, the Z Flip 5 comes with some noticeable improvements over its predecessor. Since the Flip 5 opens up to become a regular-sized smartphone like the Galaxy S-series, a valid question that consumers may have is whether it comes with Samsung DeX support. In this article, we will answer your questions about Galaxy Z Flip 5’s DeX support and everything you should know about it.

QUICK ANSWER

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not have DeX support. Samsung says this is due to poor heat performance on the Flip 5 with DeX mode, as DeX generates a lot of heat.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have DeX?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tent folded
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The unfortunate answer to this question is no, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not have DeX. This otherwise capable foldable does not support DeX mode.

If you were hoping to connect a mouse, keyboard, and display to your Flip 5 and use it as a desktop PC through DeX, know that you cannot do so. You will not get DeX options at all when you connect these accessories.

If you are counting on DeX as a necessary feature, you must stick to recent devices from the Galaxy S-series, Galaxy Z Fold-series, or the Galaxy Tab S-series.

See price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S23
1%off
Samsung Galaxy S23
Compact size
Brighter screen
Larger battery
See price at Amazon
Save $0.99
See price at Samsung
See price at AT&T
See price at Best Buy
See price at Verizon
See price at Visible
See price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
3%off
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
New 200MP main camera
Beautiful display
S Pen functionality
See price at Amazon
Save $46.99
See price at Samsung
See price at AT&T
See price at Verizon
See price at Best Buy
See price at Visible
See price at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Brighter display
Hinge folds flat
IPX8 rated
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
Save $0.99

Why doesn’t the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 support DeX?

Samsung Dex remote desktop
Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Previous smartphones in the Flip lineup did not support DeX because their USB-C ports were spec’d only for USB 2.0, which does not support the DisplayPort Alt Mode needed to get DeX up and running. But with the Flip 5, Samsung upgraded to USB 3.2 on the USB-C port. So this reason is no longer the limitation for DeX.

Samsung explained to Sammobile that the Flip 5 does not support DeX on Monitor, DeX on PC, and Wireless DeX because of “insufficient heatproof performance in the structure.”

This essentially means that the Flip 5 did not have enough cooling capacity to handle the heat that DeX mode generates. DeX is very resource intensive, and, unsurprisingly, the Flip 5’s form factor and build cannot dissipate heat quickly enough for a satisfactory DeX performance.

Note that this does not mean that the Flip 5 has any performance issues. We’ve witnessed the phone perform well across various scenarios, including gaming. However, DeX is a different beast altogether.

We reckon that the Flip 5’s folded state may not provide enough exposed surface area for the phone to properly cool down all the heat that the DeX function generates. So Samsung’s decision to keep DeX out of the Flip 5 does make sense.

Will DeX support come to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the future?

Unless Samsung DeX itself gains some optimizations that let it consume fewer resources and generate less heat, it is unlikely that DeX support will arrive for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through a future software update.

FAQs

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports DeX.

Yes, all three phones within the Samsung Galaxy S23 series support DeX.

Samsung DeX lets you extend your flagship Samsung smartphone or tablet into a full-sized desktop experience. You need to connect to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to use DeX best.

Guides
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 5