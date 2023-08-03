Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest flip phone from Samsung. With a new cover screen and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, the Z Flip 5 comes with some noticeable improvements over its predecessor. Since the Flip 5 opens up to become a regular-sized smartphone like the Galaxy S-series, a valid question that consumers may have is whether it comes with Samsung DeX support. In this article, we will answer your questions about Galaxy Z Flip 5’s DeX support and everything you should know about it.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have DeX?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The unfortunate answer to this question is no, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not have DeX. This otherwise capable foldable does not support DeX mode.

If you were hoping to connect a mouse, keyboard, and display to your Flip 5 and use it as a desktop PC through DeX, know that you cannot do so. You will not get DeX options at all when you connect these accessories.

If you are counting on DeX as a necessary feature, you must stick to recent devices from the Galaxy S-series, Galaxy Z Fold-series, or the Galaxy Tab S-series.

Why doesn’t the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 support DeX?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Previous smartphones in the Flip lineup did not support DeX because their USB-C ports were spec’d only for USB 2.0, which does not support the DisplayPort Alt Mode needed to get DeX up and running. But with the Flip 5, Samsung upgraded to USB 3.2 on the USB-C port. So this reason is no longer the limitation for DeX.

Samsung explained to Sammobile that the Flip 5 does not support DeX on Monitor, DeX on PC, and Wireless DeX because of “insufficient heatproof performance in the structure.”

This essentially means that the Flip 5 did not have enough cooling capacity to handle the heat that DeX mode generates. DeX is very resource intensive, and, unsurprisingly, the Flip 5’s form factor and build cannot dissipate heat quickly enough for a satisfactory DeX performance.

Note that this does not mean that the Flip 5 has any performance issues. We’ve witnessed the phone perform well across various scenarios, including gaming. However, DeX is a different beast altogether.

We reckon that the Flip 5’s folded state may not provide enough exposed surface area for the phone to properly cool down all the heat that the DeX function generates. So Samsung’s decision to keep DeX out of the Flip 5 does make sense.

Will DeX support come to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the future? Unless Samsung DeX itself gains some optimizations that let it consume fewer resources and generate less heat, it is unlikely that DeX support will arrive for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through a future software update.

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have DeX? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports DeX.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have DeX? Yes, all three phones within the Samsung Galaxy S23 series support DeX.

What does Samsung DeX do? Samsung DeX lets you extend your flagship Samsung smartphone or tablet into a full-sized desktop experience. You need to connect to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to use DeX best.

Comments