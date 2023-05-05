Does the Google Pixel 6a have 5G? Here's what you need to know

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 6a is a stunning smartphone that offers flagship-level performance at a budget-friendly price. However, the phone makes a few cuts to bring the price tag down, such as switching to a plastic body. What about connectivity — does the Pixel 6a have 5G or did Google leave it out to save on costs? The short answer is yes, it does have 5G. That said, for those in the US, there is a bit more to it than that.

Pixel 6A 5G support: a tale of two versions For most regions of the world, you’ll just need to buy the Pixel 6a. It won’t matter if you get it from a carrier or unlocked. That’s because sub-6 5G is the most supported 5G standard across the globe. Things are slightly more complex in the United States.

US consumers need to be aware there are two different 5G versions of the Pixel 6a. The unlocked Pixel 6a 5G only supports sub-6 5G. While all major US networks support this standard, Verizon and AT&T also offer a faster version of 5G based on mmWave technology.

To use mmWave with the 6a, you’ll have to buy the phone directly from Verizon or AT&T. Keep in mind mmWave bumps the cost up slightly to $449. Right now you can find the unlocked model for sub-$400 prices.

Whether you really need mmWave is probably down to how much 5G matters to you. It still supports sub-6 after all, and you’ll get great LTE speeds anywhere 5G isn’t offered.

