DJI's best mobile gimbal is being upgraded with 360º panning and other vital features

TL;DR DJI has announced a new Osmo Mobile gimbal with improved 360º panning and auto-tracking features.

The new DJI Osmo Mobile 8 supports Apple DockKit, enabling subject-tracking features across various video and social media apps.

Besides humans, it can now also track pets.

DJI is easily one of the top names to crop up when you’re looking for gimbals, and the brand is now rolling out an improved solution for phones. Less than a year after launching the Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P, DJI is introducing a successor with considerable improvements to panning and broader tracking support for apps that justify the update.

The newly announced DJI Osmo Mobile 8 integrates or improves upon features from the more premium Osmo Mobile 7P. It now has the same compact profile as before, with an improved hand grip designed specifically for low-angle shots. With the updated model, DJI enhances panning, now supporting 360º rotation, which wasn’t previously possible.

The most significant upgrade comes for its object tracking. In addition to native tracking with the DJI Mimo app, the Osmo Mobile 8 brings the much-needed support for Apple’s DockKit. This technology enables automatic object tracking using the phone’s camera. In addition to the iPhone’s camera app, DockKit support also lets you track subjects through 200 different iOS apps, including TikTok and Instagram. In addition to human subjects, the Osmo Mobile 8 can now also track cats and dogs.

The Osmo Mobile 8 also carries over existing features, such as power backup for your phone via the USB-C port and quick pairing with DJI Mic 2 and Mic Mini transmitters (we’re unsure why DJI didn’t mention support for Mic 3!). Like the Mobile 7P, the newer model also supports DJI’s Multifunctional Module to augment object tracking and automatic light metering. At the same time, the module’s built-in microphone enables audio recording even without a Mic attached.

The Osmo Mobile is still claimed to offer 10 hours of battery life, suggesting there hasn’t been an upgrade on that front. The ability to extend the arm and use it as a tripod remains unchanged, too.

DJI hasn’t revealed details such as the pricing or the availability for the Osmo Mobile 8, though we expect to learn these specifics soon.

