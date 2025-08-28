DJI's new Mic 3 aims to make multicam audio recording pain-free

DJI

TL;DR DJI has launched its new wireless microphone, featuring improved functionality and a compact design.

The DJI Mic 3 now supports setups with up to four transmitters and eight receivers for cohesive multi-cam audio.

It also features on-device tone adjustment, along with adaptive gain, for cleaner recordings.

After recently exploring unfamiliar territories with a new robot vacuum, DJI is back to its forte with a new portable wireless microphone. The new DJI Mic 3 comes with improved ergonomics with a more compact design, with the mic itself being about half the size of last year’s Mic 2. It is also significantly lighter, weighing just 16 grams, and features a detachable clip for easier magnetic latching.

The Mic 3 improves upon connectivity options, now supporting up to four transmitters, which can be used alongside eight different receivers, facilitating multi-angle video shoots. The receivers also support a range of up to 300 meters with active switching between 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels to avoid interference. However, the charging case still supports only two transmitters, in addition to the receiver. As earlier, it also allows direct pairing with other DJI products, including cameras from the Action and the Osmo lineups.

DJI

Just like the previous generation, the Mic 3 supports 32-bit float audio recording, which allows you to control gain in post-production. But if you’d rather have cleaner audio from the get-go, DJI is adding an adaptive gain setting that will help adjust the gain in response to the input loudness. For standalone recording, the Mic 3 also comes with 32GB of built-in storage, up from 8GB previously.

For other audio configurations on the fly, the Mic 3 offers three tone presets — regular, rich, and bright. The receiver also provides direct controls for two levels of noise cancelling.

DJI

DJI claims a longer battery backup despite the Mic 3’s smaller size. It can now last for up to ten hours of backup from each receiver, up from six hours previously. The carrying case can also add another 18 hours of battery, which was the previously claimed value for the mic and the receiver combined.

While announcing the new Mic 3, DJI hasn’t revealed specifics such as its price or the launch date. However, it will be showcasing the latest product at the upcoming IFA trade show in Berlin next week.

