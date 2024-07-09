Insta360 launches DockKit-enabled gimbal, the Flow Pro

Insta360

TL;DR The Insta360 Flow Pro features Deep Track 3.0 AI tracking tech and is compatible with Apple DockKit.

It can work with the iPhone’s native camera app and over 200 third-party apps.

Available from today, you can purchase the Flow Pro for $149 via the Insta360 store or Amazon.

Many modern-day smartphones, especially the latest iPhones, have cameras that rival DSLRs. But professional-grade photos and videos often require more than just a good camera. A sharp, shake-free shot is usually only achieved with image-stabilizing equipment. That’s where Insta360’s Flow Pro, an AI-tracking stabilizer for iPhones, comes into play.

The Flow Pro is compatible with Apple DockKit, which enables it to accurately track with the native camera app on iPhones, as well as over 200 other third-party iOS apps. It uses an AI tracking algorithm called Deep Track 3.0, which tracks the subject with incredible precision. For better accuracy, the gimbal can rotate up to 360 degrees and features 3-axis stabilization that cancels out any shakes during the shot. You’ll also find that this gimbal is a good option for shooting a variety of content, given that it can recognize and track cats, dogs, and horses, in addition to people.

The image stabilizer comes in a fairly comprehensive package, with a built-in selfie stick that extends up to 215mm, a 2,900 mAh power bank, a tripod, and a ring light. All you need to do to get started is snap the stabilizer onto your iPhone with the clamp or magnetic phone mount and unfold the gimbal.

Thanks to its integrated one-tap pairing technology, the stabilizer automatically pairs with your iPhone using the NFC function, so you won’t have to worry about pairing it manually each time you use it. The 10-hour battery life provides enough juice to film all day, too, so it’s perfect for extended photography or videography sessions, too.

If you’re shooting solo, you even have the option of enabling Gesture Control through the Insta360 app that enables hands-free tracking. This feature makes it incredibly easy to stay in the frame and continue vlogging or posing for photographs, without having to break to touch your device or press any buttons. To make it easy to know if the gimbal is tracking you even from a distance, Insta360 has designed this product with a nifty LED tracking indicator light, and this can certainly be useful when you’re shooting by yourself.

Once you have your shot or video ready, you can use Flow Pro’s AI editing tools on the Instag360 app to cut your clips and add music, transitions, or effects, for a polished end product.

Price and availability Want to take your photography and videography up a notch? The good news is that the Insta360 Flow Pro is available for worldwide orders via the Insta360 store or Amazon for $149. As part of your purchase, you’ll receive the gimbal, magnetic phone clamp, charge cable, grip cover, and protective pouch. You can also purchase accessories, like a spotlight, magnetic phone mount, and custom decorative inserts separately.

