I'm a pro photographer and these are my favorite gimbals for iPhone or Android in 2025

There are multiple factors to consider when picking the right smartphone gimbal, and the DJI Osmo Mobile does a great job of checking most of the boxes. The most exciting part is the multifunction module. This magnetic accessory attaches to the gimbal, and honestly, it almost feels like it has superpowers.

This module takes care of most of the smart and connectivity functions. Powered by AI, it is the brain behind Active Track. This module can identify people and track them, making the gimbal automatically follow a person or item. This means you can use tracking without even using the Mimo app, giving you the ability to choose the camera app of your preference. In fact, you can control it using hand gestures, so you don’t even need to touch anything. Additionally, it has a fill light, and it can work as a transmitter for the DJI Mic Mini!

The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P can use AI to track the subject without using the Mimo app. You can use any camera app!

We also loved that the battery life was improved, as the Osmo Mobile 7P comes with a larger 3,350mAh battery. Additionally, the design has been significantly improved. The unit is easier to fold, and you don’t need to remove the smartphone clamp to do so. The tripod is built right into the unit, instead of being a separate screw-in accessory. It also has a built-in selfie stick extension!

Features are plentiful. Aside from the AI capabilities, you can use the Mimo app to shoot in all types of modes. These include timelapse, hyperlapse, panorama, story mode, dyna zoom, shot guides, and more. Get this: You can even control it with your Apple Watch! Sadly, Wear OS users don’t get the same benefit yet, and we don’t know if it will ever come to Google’s smartwatches. That is about the only thing we can complain about, though. Otherwise, the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P is the best smartphone gimbal around.