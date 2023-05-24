When you use a web browser such as Chrome, the websites you visit create files called cookies. These cookies save and track your browsing data but can pile up and slow down site loading times. That’s why it’s good to delete cookies regularly, and unlike the cookie jars we all enjoy sneaking into, emptying these caches won’t add extra pounds. Here’s how to delete cookies and clear cache on Chrome.

QUICK ANSWER

How to clear cache and cookies on your Chrome browser Cookies are automatic and provide benefits, such as keeping you signed in, remembering your site preferences, and giving you locally relevant content. So remember that removing cookies might forget your passwords and delete your saved preferences.

The cache remembers parts of pages, like images, to help them open faster during your next visit. To clear the cache, click More at the top right of the browser, then More tools–> Clear browsing data.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Choose a time range to delete, and check the boxes for Cached images, files, Cookies, and other site data.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Lastly, click Clear data. It’s also worth knowing how to delete browsing history from Chrome.

To delete cookies, first open Chrome on your computer. At the top right, click More–>Settings. Select Security and Privacy from the left-hand side and Cookies and other site data.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down and click See all site data and permissions.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

From the following page, click Clear all data. Google will ask you to confirm one more time by clicking Clear.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Click the trash can icon beside the website address to clear cookies from a specific site. Additionally, you can specify sites that are always or never allowed to use cookies at the bottom of the page.

Change your cookie setting.s

Google Chrome

It’s a good idea to take the time to manage your cookies settings so you are comfortable with the amount of information Google is collecting. Eventually, Google will replace cookies on Chrome with its FLoC protocol, but for now, you control which cookies to allow and which to block. Note that some sites that require you to sign in won’t work if you don’t allow cookies.

Third-party cookies are created by sites other than the ones you visit. However, these sites own some of the content you may see, such as ads or images. If you only want sites you visit tracking you, it’s good to block third-party cookies.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Additionally, you can tell Chrome to clear all cookies and site data when you close a window, to save you the trouble of manually doing it every time you’re finished with the browser.

You can also request websites not collect or track your browsing data. However, this request can easily go ignored, with many websites still collecting and using your browsing data. But it’s still worth sending since some web services will respect your Do Not Track request and change their behavior accordingly.

Lastly, you can decide if you want Chrome to preload pages it anticipates you are visiting for a faster browsing experience. Again, this is generally harmless, assuming Google upholds its claim not to share your identity.

How to clear cache and cookies on Chrome (Android) Open the Chrome app on your Android phone or tablet. At the top right, tap More–> History.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

From there, tap Clear browsing data.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All Time. Check the boxes next to Cookies, site data, and Cached images and files.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Lastly, tap Clear data at the bottom.

If you have a Samsung device, see our guide for removing cookies and cache.

How to clear cache and cookies on Chrome (iPhone) Open the Chrome app on your iPhone or iPad. At the bottom right, tap More–>Settings.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Tap Privacy–>Clear Browsing Data at the bottom of the screen.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Check the box beside Cookies, Site Data. Uncheck the other items.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Lastly, Tap Clear Browsing Data–>Done.

If you are using iOS, you also might want to know how to enable or disable cookies in Safari.

FAQs

Should I clear cookies on Chrome? Clearing your cookies and cache regularly is good hygiene for your computer to keep your machine clean. You should clear cookies every few months or so.

What happens when you clear cache? After you clear the cache: Some settings on sites get deleted. For example, if you were signed in, you’ll need to sign in again.

Some sites can seem slower because content such as images needs to load again.

If you’re signed into Chrome, you’ll stay signed in on Google’s websites.

What happens when you delete cookies? When you delete cookies, you erase information saved in your browser, including your account passwords, website preferences, and pages visited. Deleting your cookies can be helpful to improve performance speed and keep your browsing history private if you share a device with other people.

Can you clear cookies for one site Chrome? Yes. Within the Chrome browser, navigate to Settings–> Advanced Settings–> Content settings–> Cookies–> See all cookies and site data. From there, you can search for site-specific cookies to delete.

How do I view cookies in Chrome? To view cookies in Chrome: Open Chrome and click the three dots in the top-right corner. Go to More Tools and select Developer Tools. In the Developer Tools panel, click the Application tab. Expand the Storage section and click Cookies. You can now see the list of cookies for the current website.

Comments