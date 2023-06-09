How to delete apps on any Samsung device

Apps are just another way our lives get cluttered in modern times, so you might want to occasionally clear things up and get rid of applications you probably don’t need. Today we’ll show you how to delete apps on Samsung devices, whether you have a smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

Why should I delete apps on Samsung devices? App hoarding is real, and we can all fall victim to this vice. Sometimes we keep apps we only used once or haven’t opened in months. You may think this is not an issue, but it can be one of many factors that might hamper your digital experience.

For starters, finding apps you genuinely want to use can become more of a hassle, as you’ll have to navigate through a bunch of other apps. Navigation aside, apps tend to work in the background, which can continuously use your device’s resources, data, and battery power. Not to mention they take up storage space, which you may not have much of. If you won’t be using an app, it’s better to get rid of it.

QUICK ANSWER The simplest way to delete apps on any Samsung smartphone is to find the app on your home screen or app list, then tap and hold on to it. Select Uninstall on the menu you're shown and confirm by hitting OK. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to uninstall apps on Samsung phones or tablets

How to delete apps on Samsung smart TV

Note: These steps were put together using a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra running Android 12. Some steps might differ slightly, depending on your hardware and software.

How to uninstall apps on Samsung phones or tablets

Samsung phones and tablets all run Android, so deleting apps is relatively simple, and there are multiple ways to do it.

How to delete apps on Samsung devices by long-pressing Find the app you want to uninstall. Tap and hold on to the icon of the app. Select Uninstall. Confirm by tapping OK. On some devices, tapping and holding the app icon on the home screen will only allow you to remove it from the home screen. It will still be present in the app drawer. However, performing the same actions on the app when viewed in the app drawer should give you the option to uninstall.

How to delete apps on Samsung devices through the settings Open the Settings app. Go into Apps. Find the app you want to uninstall and select it. Hit Uninstall. Confirm by tapping OK.

How to delete apps on Samsung devices through the Play Store Open the Google Play Store. Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner. Select Manage apps & device. Go into the Manage tab. Checkmark the apps you want to delete. Hit the trash can icon in the top-right corner. Confirm by tapping Uninstall.

How to delete apps that can’t be uninstalled Some applications on your Samsung smartphones and tablets can’t be uninstalled. These are usually essential system apps, but manufacturers also tend to lock the ability to uninstall certain apps they pre-install on your devices. These apps are commonly known as “bloatware.” You can’t get rid of these apps (unless you do some heavy tinkering and rooting), but hiding them and stopping them from working in the background is relatively easy. Open the Settings app. Go into Apps. Find the app you want to uninstall and select it. Hit Disable. Confirm by tapping Disable app.

Please note that not every app can be uninstalled or disabled without root access.

How to delete apps on Samsung smart TV

Smart TVs also have apps, especially Samsung ones. Smart TVs usually have less powerful processors, reduced RAM, and limited storage. These are all great reasons to delete unneeded apps on Samsung televisions. Press the Home button on your remote. Go into the Settings. Select Support. Hit Device Care. After a scan, you’ll be able to select Manage Storage. Checkmark the apps you want to delete. Select Delete. Confirm by pressing OK. Press OK again when the process is done.

FAQs

Can I uninstall Samsung bloatware? Not always, but you can disable these apps. Just keep in mind disabling apps can break some functionality on other applications that might tap into the app you want to disable. Instructions for doing this are in the ‘How to uninstall apps on Samsung phones or tablets’ section.

Can I reinstall the apps I deleted? Of course! You can find all of these in the Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, or Samsung smart TV Smart Hub. If you disabled the app, follow the same instructions to enable it.

Can I hide apps on my Samsung device? This is also possible on Samsung phones and tablets! Go to Settings > Home screen > Hide apps and select the apps you want to hide. Then hit Done. Doing this will keep hidden apps away from your sight, but keep in mind these will still be operational and work in the background.

