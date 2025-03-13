How to delete apps from your Android device

If you’re running out of storage on your Android phone or tablet, you might be wondering how to delete some apps. Deleting an app is an easy task that doesn’t take much time. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at all the different ways you can delete an app on your Android device, how to get rid of system apps, and more. Let’s dig right in!

Editor’s note: Some of the steps in this tutorial on how to delete apps on Android were put together using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14. Keep in mind steps may differ depending on your hardware and software.

Delete apps from the settings You can uninstall any app using the Settings app. This is likely the most standard way to do this.

How to delete apps from the Settings: Open Settings on your device. Tap on Apps. Select See all apps. Find the app you want to remove and select it. Tap Uninstall. Hit OK.

Delete apps on the Google Play Store The second option is to delete apps the same way you installed them — by visiting the Google Play Store. This is also the best way to uninstall multiple apps in one action.

How to uninstall apps from the Google Play Store: Open the Google Play Store app on your device. Tap your account profile image. Tap on Manage apps & device. Navigate to the Manage tab. Find the app you want to remove and check the box next to it. Hit the trash can icon. Select Uninstall.

Uninstall applications in the app drawer or home screen This is probably the fastest and easiest way to delete apps on your smartphone or tablet, but it doesn’t work on devices running older versions of Android. If the method described below doesn’t work for you, stick to one of the two options listed above.

How to uninstall apps from the home screen: Tap and hold on to an app located in the app drawer or on the home screen. Drag it to the Uninstall section that appears on the screen. Tap on OK when the pop-up window appears.

You can also reach an app’s settings page from the home screen or app drawer: Tap and hold on to an app located in the app drawer or on the home screen. Then release. Go into App info. Select Uninstall. Hit OK.

How to delete apps from Amazon’s Fire devices The three options above should work for most Android devices, but not all. As always, there are a few exceptions that require a different approach. Among these are Amazon’s Fire devices, which run a very customized version of Android.

Deleting apps from a Fire device is different from other Android devices, but it’s still relatively easy.

How to delete apps on Amazon Fire tablets: Go to the Home tab. Tap and hold on to an app you want to uninstall. Upon release, you’ll see a few options pop up. Select Uninstall App. Confirm the action by tapping OK.

Note: These specific instructions were put together using an Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus running FireOS 7.3.2.9. Depending on your Fire tablet and software, the steps might be a bit different.

How to get rid of pre-installed applications All Android devices come pre-installed with quite a few different apps. These can include several useful ones that most people don’t mind, such as Gmail, YouTube, Facebook, etc. However, there’s also a good chance your device will come preloaded with apps you don’t intend to use. In most cases, these apps can’t be uninstalled from your device quite as quickly as the ones you have downloaded yourself. So, if you use any of the three options listed above, you won’t see an Uninstall button at the very end of the process, as you can see in the image below.

The apps that can’t be deleted are called system apps, and the only way to get rid of them is to root your device. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, rooting refers to obtaining access to commands, system files, and folder locations that are usually locked off for the user.

The only way to get rid of system apps is to root your device. Mitja Rutnik

Rooting could be thought of as moving from being a system user to becoming an administrator, with the additional freedom and risks that come with more control over the deeper workings of your device. If you want to go down this road, follow our guide to learn more about rooting your device.

The alternative is to hide the system apps you don’t want to use in the app drawer if your device allows it. This won’t delete the apps, but at least they won’t clutter your app drawer. They’ll be out of sight.

Another solution is to disable pre-installed apps. This won’t delete them, but it will stop them from working in the background and hide them from your app drawer. Just keep in mind some of these system apps are important, so disabling them can affect your device’s functionality in other areas.

How to disable system apps on Android: Open Settings on your device. Tap on Apps. Find the app you want to disable and select it. Tap Disable. Hit Disable app.

What happens if you delete purchased apps Many users are worried that if they delete apps they have purchased from the Play Store, they will have to rebuy them to use them later. This, of course, will not happen. You can delete an app you have bought and then download it for free as many times as you want.

If you delete an app you’ve bought, it will be tagged as “Purchased” when searching for it on the Google Play Store. If you want to use it again, open it, install it again, and you’re good to go. No payment is needed again.

FAQs

What happens if I uninstall an app and want it back? You can install apps from the Google Play Store again. Some of the data may still exist in your phone, making it easier to set everything back up.

How do I know if I disabled an app? Android makes it easy to see if you’ve disabled an app. You don’t need to go looking app by app. Go to Settings > Apps > Show all apps. If you’ve already disabled an app, a drop-down menu will appear on top. It reads All apps. Tap on it and select Disabled apps. Here, you can see all disabled apps. Go ahead and tap on the apps to enable them again.

How do I know if an app is important? There are some apps you shouldn’t delete or disable. It would be best if you never got rid of applications you don’t understand the purpose of. These may be important for your device’s operations or system procedures. You can always stick to uninstalling apps from the Google Play Store. If it allows you to get rid of them, it means they aren’t system apps.

How do you delete apps on Samsung devices? Many of the methods to delete apps mentioned in this guide will also work on Samsung phones. Things can be slightly different, though. Here is our dedicated guide for deleting apps on Samsung phones.

