December Pixel Feature Drop seems to be rolling out very slowly

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The December Pixel Feature Drop is still not available in all regions and on all eligible Pixel devices.

Google has also confirmed that Video Boost for the Pixel 8 Pro will roll out “gradually” and may not be available to everyone “immediately.”

Google pushed out the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop on Wednesday, December 6, but it looks like the rollout is happening in phases this time around. Many Pixel users have taken to Reddit to confirm that they still don’t have the latest update.

Our team members at Android Authority across the US, UK, France, and India are also waiting for the OTA update to arrive on our respective Pixel phones. Many of us own the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series of devices and still don’t have the update from Google. We’ve had to manually flash the OTA file, which can be pretty cumbersome. That said, we did receive the OTA update on the Pixel Tablet and some older phones, including the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Even after sideloading the latest update, our Pixel 8 Pro review units lack some promised features, such as the new Gemini-powered Recorder Summaries and Video Boost. Google has already confirmed that Video Boost might roll out gradually and won’t be available to everyone immediately after the December update.

Have you received the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop yet? 263 votes Yes 13 % No 84 % I flashed it 4 %

We’ve contacted Google to ask what’s causing the delay in the rollout of the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop. The company usually pushes it out simultaneously for all eligible Pixels, and a slow rollout like this is unprecedented. Have you received the December 2023 Pixel update yet? Take our poll and tell us what’s happening with your device.

Comments