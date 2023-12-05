December’s Android Security Bulletin is here, but Pixels don't have an update yet

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has published the December 2023 Android Security Bulletin, detailing all the security fixes available in patch levels 2023-12-05 and 2023-12-01.

The corresponding security patch update for Pixels is not live yet, though.

The security patches are expected to be included in the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, which will be released sometime this week.

One of the big draws of flagship Android phones is that they will get regular and prompt security updates. These updates are essential as they keep your phone protected against the latest security exploits and vulnerabilities, ensuring your phone is in the best possible shape as it could be. December 2023 is here, and Google has released this month’s Android Security Bulletin, but curiously, the corresponding update for Pixel devices is not yet here.

The December 2023 Android Security Bulletin contains details of security fixes included in security patch level 2023-12-05 and later. Google informs Android partners of these issues a month before publication, while source code patches will be released to AOSP within the next two days.

With this security bulletin, Google is tackling as many as 85 vulnerabilities, including several Critical and High severity vulnerabilities. There’s even a Critical vulnerability that allows for remote code execution without needing user interaction. This makes it one of the more critical security patches to be released this year.

While the Android Security Bulletin usually gets released by the fifth of every month, Google has strayed away from promising a date for releasing an adjacent update for Pixel devices. Pixels traditionally used to get updates on the first Monday of every month, but Google no longer commits to the same. The corresponding security update and expected December feature drop for Pixel devices hasn’t arrived yet. The Android Security Bulletin even links to the December 2023 Pixel Update Bulletin, but the link is invalid, and 404s since the update is not live yet.

With all of the features expected to come to the Pixels with the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop and the importance of this security patch, the expected December 2023 update for Pixels will be important. We’ll let you know when the update begins rolling out.

Comments