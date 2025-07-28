Deal: Take $100 off the Samsung Smart Monitor M7, which can replace your TV

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a monitor, you’ll quickly realize the market is flooded with options. How do you find the right one? I am a big fan of options like the Samsung 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F). It’s large, capable, and even doubles as a TV! More importantly, it is also at a pretty nice price, thanks to today’s $100 discount. Buy the Samsung 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 M70F for just $399.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” We’re specifically referring to the 43-inch model from 2025. There is also a 32-inch version, as well as older models.

A few things make the Samsung 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) special. For starters, it is really nice as a monitor. It is huge at 43 inches, and it has a 4K resolution, which means the image will be super sharp. The larger size makes it a great multitasking tool, as you’ll be able to easily display multiple windows and apps. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn’t necessarily impressive, but is pretty nice.

The monitor part of this screen is only half the equation, though. This isn’t your typical PC screen. It essentially doubles as a TV, as it is a smart monitor. It is powered by Samsung’s Tizen smart TV OS. This means you get access to all your favorite streaming apps, as well as live TV through Samsung TV Plus.

I see this is a really nice addition to a room, dorm, office, or any place where having some TV functionality might come in handy. It’s kind of a dream screen for chord cutters.

This monitor is also teeming with extra features. It uses AI to make searching more seamless, optimize the image, and more. It also connects to SmartThings, making it easy to control your smart home through the monitor. It even supports Knox Security. If you feel like gaming, you can also use the Samsung Gaming Hub to run games in the cloud.

This monitor also has two HDMI ports, and the screen supports Multi View. This means you could run two PCs on one screen. Of course, you’re not limited to computers. You can also run a console, Blu-ray player, a smart TV dongle, and more.

I love things that can do more than one job. If I were in the market for a monitor, it would be this one. If you’re getting one, make sure to sign up for it before the deal goes away!

