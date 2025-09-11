Daily Hub is a terrible Pixel 10 feature. Here's what Google needs to do to fix it

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Daily Hub is one of the biggest new software features on the Google Pixel 10 series. And as you might have heard by now, it’s already being killed — at least temporarily.

This week, Google announced that it was temporarily pausing Daily Hub as it works to “enhance its performance and refine the personalized experience.” The pitch for Daily Hub was that it would be a central place to see a glanceable overview of your day, but as we quickly discovered, Daily Hub’s execution really missed the mark.

I think Google is making the right call here. Daily Hub, in its current form, is terrible, and pausing the feature to overhaul it is absolutely what Google should do. However, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

If Google is serious about turning Daily Hub around, here’s everything it needs to fix before it re-releases the feature.

What do you think the future holds for Daily Hub? 3 votes Google is going to make enough changes that it's worth using. 33 % It's going to get a little better, but not enough. 67 % Google is going to kill the feature. 0 % Other (let us know in the comments). 0 %

More detailed weather forecasts

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The first thing I’d like to see Google fix with Daily Hub is weather forecasts. Currently, Daily Hub only shows the current temperature with a couple of lines of text explaining it. It’s fine, but there’s so much more info I’d like to see.

Samsung Now Brief, for example, shows a six-hour forecast, updates on incoming precipitation, and more. Considering that the weather in Daily Hub is pulling its data from the Pixel Weather app, Google could include loads of additional data — whether that’s an hourly or daily forecast, AI weather insights, pollen counts, etc.

Better YouTube/media recommendations

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google also has a lot of work to do with the YouTube, podcast, and other media recommendations in Daily Hub. I’m not against seeing these, but how they’re chosen needs to be vastly improved.

Some of the podcast recommendations from Pocket Casts are from shows I’m subscribed to, but there are other recommendations for shows I’ve never heard of. Similarly, the YouTube recommendations are sometimes related to topics I’m interested in, but they’re rarely videos from channels I’m subscribed to and frequently watch. And even more annoying, Daily Hub really likes to recommend re-uploads or AI slop from completely unknown channels with hardly any views.

If these recommendations were focused on surfacing content from podcasts and YouTube channels I actively follow, I could see value in that. But right now, that’s not at all what’s happening.

Remove the Gemini topics of interest

Joe Maring / Android Authority

While those media recommendations are worth saving and retooling, the same can’t be said of Daily Hub’s “topics of interest.” These are the cards at the bottom of Daily Hub that are supposed to give you Gemini-powered summaries and YouTube videos about topics you’re interested in. However, they’re either so generic or out of left field that there’s just nothing of value to them.

For example, I currently have a card for “Play Battlefield like a Pro” with one of the Gemini answers being “Learn advanced strategies for Battlefield 2042 and new releases.” To Daily Hub’s credit, I have been playing a lot of Battlefield 2042 lately, but I don’t want or need Gemini telling me it’s a good idea to play the objective, ping enemy players, or use weapon attachments in the game. On another day, Daily Hub showed me a “Plan Grand Theft Auto trip” card with one of the options being a Gemini summary on how to plan a successful heist in Las Vegas — because why not.

I’m sure topics of interest sounded like a good pitch to someone at Google, but try as I have to use the feature, it’s just so utterly useless that I don’t think it’s worth saving.

Smarter suggestions from Google apps

Joe Maring / Android Authority

One of the key selling points for Daily Hub is that it’s supposed to leverage all of the data from your Google account to surface relevant info throughout the day as you need it. But in practice, it feels like Daily Hub is only scratching the surface of what it should be capable of.

In one instance, Daily Hub showed me a calendar event I created for a concert that night. That’s good, but I wish Daily Hub had gone a step further to find the email in my Gmail inbox with the QR codes for my tickets for said concert. Something similar happened on a day I was traveling. Daily Hub showed my calendar entries for my flights that day, but it didn’t surface the boarding passes I had added to Google Wallet. Furthermore, despite regularly setting reminders in Google Tasks with due dates, I never once saw one appear in Daily Hub.

Being reminded about Google Calendar events is helpful, but Daily Hub should be able to do so much more than that — especially given how much of my life revolves around Google’s applications. If I’m actively using Google Wallet, Google Keep, Gmail, Google Tasks, etc., I expect Daily Hub to be an extension of those things and more. If it’s not, then what’s the point?

Make Daily Hub more accessible

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Last but not least, Google needs to reconsider how you access Daily Hub. Before Google paused the feature, the primary way to find/open Daily Hub was at the top of Google Discover. There would also occasionally be a shortcut to it in the At a Glance widget.

Strangely, though, those are the only two ways you can open Daily Hub (outside of looking it up in the Settings app or Play Store and launching it that way). Why didn’t Google include it as a standalone app in the app drawer? Why not create a widget you can place anywhere on your home screen? If Google wants people to interact with Daily Hub, it needs to make the feature as prominent as possible, and hiding it on Google Discover isn’t the way to do that.

Will any of this actually happen?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Now comes the million-dollar question: Will any of these changes happen, or is this all just wishful thinking? Although it’s impossible to say with any certainty, I have to imagine at least some of these changes will be made.

If Google were to just lightly update Daily Hub with some minor tweaks here and there, that could easily happen without pulling people’s access to the feature. But considering Google has temporarily stopped folks from using Daily Hub, that has me thinking that more significant changes are happening. In an ideal world, Google never would have shipped Daily Hub as it was, but I am encouraged to see the company apparently taking Daily Hub’s criticisms to heart.

Daily Hub has the potential to be a worthwhile Pixel 10 feature, and I hope Google is putting in the work to make it happen.

Follow