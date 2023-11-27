Cyber Monday knocks 44% off of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Lily Katz / Android Authority

There’s no slowing it down now; the Cyber Monday deals keep coming in. One of the biggest catches you’ll find today is a sale on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 OnePlus' most premium noise-canceling earbuds yet The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a worthy update over the originals, now with upgraded noise canceling and next-gen codecs. Multi-point Bluetooth connectivity and Spatial audio are a nice touch. See price at OnePlus Save $80.00

As with its other big-ticket items, OnePlus is significantly slashing the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Just like during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days last month, OnePlus’s flagship earbuds are 44% off. That means you’re getting a whopping $80 off the regular retail price.

This is only the second time ever the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has sold for less than $120. Not only are you getting big savings, but you’re also getting high-quality audio equipment. In our review of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, we gave the earbuds four out of five stars for their surprisingly good noise cancelation, responsive spatial audio head tracking, broad Bluetooth codec support, durability, and multipoint connectivity.

What’s even better is that the Buds Pro 2 isn’t the only OnePlus device seeing huge sales this season. The OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord N30 5G, OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, and more are all heavily discounted. You can go check out our full round-up to see what items have had their prices slashed.

We might be into the last day of the biggest sale of the year, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal fast before it expires.

