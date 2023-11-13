A big OnePlus Pad deal headlines the brand's Black Friday sale

OnePlus just can’t wait another week or so to unleash its Black Friday goodies. Most of the top tech from the brand is subject to big markdowns as of today, including up to 50% off smartphones, earbuds, tablets, and more.

The OnePlus Pad deal is a particular highlight. The Android tablet hit the market early this year and hasn’t seen many departures from its affordable price tag since. That’s changed in time for the holidays, with an $80 discount dropping it to its best price yet of $399.99. Featuring a sleek aluminum body with an 11.61-inch LCD panel that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, it’s ideal for streaming and reading. The device also impresses with its sizeable 9,510mAh battery and rapid 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Pad brings an 11.61-inch 144Hz display and the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. It boasts a large 9,510mAh battery, 67W fast wired charging, and Android 13 out of the box.

An Android tablet with a large battery and a 144Hz display.

Here are some more hits from the OnePlus Black Friday sale, including a fantastic discount on the OnePlus 11:

There are more OnePlus offers to explore, which you can find via the link below.