Download these cute wallpapers for your phone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We know there’s a wide variety of personalities around here, not to mention your mood can change periodically. Luckily, wallpapers are easy to change and provide a simple way to customize the look of our smartphones. We try to push out wallpaper collections for everyone. Today is the chance to pick up some background images if you’re looking for some cute wallpapers for your phone. Let’s get to them!

Download these cute phone wallpapers here We should start with the basics. Of course, the first step is to download your cute phone wallpaper, but you shouldn’t just save the image previews you see below. These images have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. They are not the full-resolution files. For improved image quality, click on the button below the previews and download the full-res files from our Google Drive folder.

How to set these cute wallpapers on any phone The great thing about wallpapers is that they are pretty much universal. They are simply images, so you can set them on any device. If you need some help, we’ve put together instructions for setting these cute wallpapers on the two most popular smartphone platforms: Android and iOS.

Before we get started with the step-by-step instructions, you first need to make sure you get the cute wallpaper file to your smartphone. You can do this either by downloading it straight from the device, or getting it using any other device and then transferring it to the smartphone. Our favorite transfer methods are using a USB cable, Bluetooth, or using a cloud service like Google Drive. You can even email it to yourself!

Once you have the cute wallpaper stored in your phone, follow the steps below to set it as your background.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper & style option. Tap on the More wallpapers text. Find and select the cute phone wallpaper you want to set. Customize the options as you wish, then hit Set wallpaper. Select whether you want to set the cute wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Open the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper option. Tap on the Add New Wallpaper button. Find and select the cute phone wallpaper you want to set. Customize the options as you wish, then hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We put together these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3.1. The menus may be different depending on your hardware or software version. If you’re not feeling these cute wallpapers, we have other options for you. We also have a few lists of aesthetic wallpapers, winter wallpapers, and anime wallpapers. And if you are looking for something more traditional, there’s also our comprehensive list of stock wallpapers from the most popular devices.

