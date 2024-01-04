Check out these anime wallpapers for your phone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking for ways to customize your smartphone’s look? You could do things like change the system color, set a different ringtone, or even customize the icons. However, the easiest way to give your phone some personality is to find an excellent wallpaper. Today, we have a variety of great anime wallpapers for your phone, so let’s get right to it.

Download these awesome anime wallpapers here We should start by telling you how this works. You shouldn’t just download these wallpapers from the previews you see below. These images have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. As such, the quality won’t match the full-size files. You can download the uncompressed anime wallpapers by clicking on the button below the previews. This will lead you to a website where you can grab the full-resolution files.

How to set these anime wallpapers on your phone If you don’t know how to change your wallpapers, we’re here to help. Once you know which wallpaper you’ll use, download it to your phone. You can also download it from another device and transfer it using Google Drive, Bluetooth, USB, or whatever you prefer. You can even send it to yourself via email. Once the anime wallpaper is on your handset, follow the instructions below to set it as your background.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your anime wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper to your liking and hit Set wallpaper. Choose whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the anime wallpaper. Customize your wallpaper to your liking and hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were put together using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2.1. The steps might be different depending on your hardware or software. Are you looking for other alternatives? We also have posts with some of the best wallpapers from popular devices. Those who want something a bit more unique can also check out our favorite reader-created Android wallpapers of 2023.

