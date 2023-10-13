Facebook has around 3 billion users and enjoys more than 75% of the global social media market share. That still leaves plenty of people who might not have a Facebook account yet. And, of course, there are other reasons why you might need to create a new account if you lose access to your older one (if it’s been hacked, for example). Here’s how to create a new Facebook account.

To create a new Facebook account, go to Facebook website and click the green Create new account button. You'll be prompted to enter your name, phone number or email address. Next, create a password, select your birthday, specify your gender, and then click Sign Up to complete the process.

How to create a Facebook account on desktop

Go to the Facebook website and click on the large green Create new account button.

button. In the provided boxes, enter your name, and either your mobile number or email address. Then, create a password. Note that you can change your Facebook account name and email address later if you want to.

Select your birthday, choose your gender (click on Custom to add your pronouns).

to add your pronouns). Click on Sign up . Facebook will send a verification code to the mobile number or email address you’ve entered.

. Facebook will send a verification code to the mobile number or email address you’ve entered. Enter the code to complete your sign-up.

How to create an account using the Facebook app

Tap on "Create new account" Tap on "Get started" Enter your name

If you don’t have the Facebook app, download it from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

Open the app and tap on Create New Account . A new window will appear.

. A new window will appear. Tap on Get started . Then, you need to provide your information by following the prompted steps to set up your account.

. Then, you need to provide your information by following the prompted steps to set up your account. First, enter the name you use in real life in the provided boxes.

Select your birthday Choose your gender Enter your mobile number Tap on "Sign up with email" button

Then, select your birthday. Next, choose your gender.

Add your mobile number. You can also set up your account with an email address by tapping on Sign in with email address at the bottom of the page. Facebook will send a verification code to the phone number or email address you’ve entered.

at the bottom of the page. Facebook will send a verification code to the phone number or email address you’ve entered. Enter the code to complete your sign-up. Facebook will ask you to accept device permissions such as access to your contact list and camera roll. The app utilizes this information to simplify the process of finding friends and adding photos, but you can deny these permissions if you prefer, or update your Facebook privacy settings later.

FAQs

How many Facebook accounts can you have? You can have as many Facebook accounts as you want such as one profile for professional use and one profile for your private life, but you need a unique phone number or email address to set up each one. But bear in mind that Facebook says it’s against its Community Standards to maintain more than one personal account.

Do I have to use my real name to create a Facebook account? Ideally, yes, but it’s common to see people using modified names to prevent potential employers from looking up their profiles. For instance, it’s harder to find “Will Jo” than “William Johnson.” However, keep in mind that it’s against Facebook’s guidelines to use a fake name or provide false profile information when setting up an account. Also, if Facebook suspects fraudulent activity, it may ask you to upload your ID for verification.

What should I do if I don't get the verification code from Facebook? You can try checking if you’ve entered the right mobile number or email address. If you’ve entered them incorrectly, you can update your number or email address and ask Facebook to resend the code.

Can I merge my older account when I create a new one? No, you will not be able to merge two accounts. If you want to create a new account to change your email address, name, or phone number, you can do so without creating a new account. You can download all your data from the older account and delete it.

