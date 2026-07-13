Samsung overtakes Apple as smartphone market sinks to a 13-year low

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Global smartphone shipments fell 11% YoY as AI-driven demand for DRAM and NAND chips fueled component shortages, higher production costs, and widespread price hikes.

Samsung reclaimed the top spot with a 24% global market share, outperforming Apple despite the smartphone market posting its weakest Q2 since 2013.

Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo took the biggest hit, posting double-digit shipment declines as rising memory costs squeezed the budget and mid-range segments.

Samsung has reclaimed the smartphone crown in a time of shrinking industry. While global smartphone shipments suffered their worst second quarter in 13 years, Samsung managed to overtake Apple and emerge as the biggest winner, showing how the two rivals navigated one of the toughest markets in recent memory in very different ways.

According to Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments declined 11% YoY in Q2 2026, the lowest second quarter since 2013. The biggest factor is a persistent shortage of DRAM and NAND memory chips, with suppliers continuing to prioritize AI data center demand over consumer electronics. And that has driven up manufacturing costs, forcing many phone makers to raise prices, especially on budget and mid-range devices, where margins are already thin. Higher shipping costs, inflation, and weaker consumer spending have added to the pressure.

Samsung regained the number one position with a 24% global market share and saw the strongest YoY growth among the five largest smartphone brands. The company benefited from fewer price hikes in key regions like India and the Middle East, aggressive seasonal promotions, and strong demand for the Galaxy S26 series. The Galaxy S26 Ultra was the star of the show, with its privacy display and AI-powered features helping Samsung offset softer demand in lower-priced segments.

Apple wasn’t far behind. The company increased shipments 3% year over year, raising its market share to a record 20% for the quarter. It also was the only major smartphone maker to not raise prices during an industry-wide cost crunch. While Apple continues to struggle in China, the iPhone 17 series remains the world’s best-selling smartphone lineup. Older iPhone models were also impacted as Apple prioritized parts for its new devices.

For the rest of the market it was a much tougher quarter. Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo all recorded double-digit shipment declines as rising memory costs hit entry-level and mid-range devices the hardest. OPPO and vivo closed the quarter with 11% and 8% shares, respectively, while Xiaomi held on to its 12% market share by means of portfolio adjustments and improved retailer financing. Google is out of the top five, but its shipments increased 16% due to the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10a, while Huawei increased 6% due to the Mate 80, Nova 15, and Enjoy 90 series.

Counterpoint expects the pain to persist. The research firm said global smartphone shipments are expected to decline about 14% for the year, with memory shortages likely to continue into 2027.

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