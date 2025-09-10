As an Android fan, I’m seriously tempted by the iPhone 17 series. Are you?

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Like clockwork, Apple debuted its latest iPhone series on Tuesday. This year, it consists of four models: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. I wasn’t expecting to be wowed by any of these products, especially not the Air. I thought the Galaxy S25 Edge was silly, and Apple hasn’t convinced me otherwise. But, looking at its range-topping model, it might have done enough to tempt me away from Android flagships or at least have me raise an eyebrow.

First, I’m an absolute sucker for bright, cheerful smartphone liveries. And yes, you could argue that I’ll slap a case on a device anyway, so what’s the point? I’d retort that clear cases do exist and that the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange might just be one of my favorite colorways ever. It’s fantastic.

Looking at the specs that matter, the Pro Max is available in a 2TB storage guise, which, while terrifyingly expensive, scratches my data hoarding brain. With a 5,088mAh battery, 45W wired and 25W wireless charging, a triple 48MP camera array, and a unique Center Stage-supporting 18MP front camera, Apple’s 2025 product will undoubtedly turn some heads. Of course, we’ll have to get the phone in for a review before issuing a verdict, but the consumer in me is certainly intrigued.

While I scale Apple’s walled garden to sneak a peek, are you considering jumping the fence too? Do you think Apple finally has a chance to snap you away from Android, especially given the latter’s rather terrible news week? Let me know!

Here are some more questions: Which iPhone 17 model do you think is the best deal, and why?

What is your opinion of the iPhone Air?

Apple has clearly taken a big step towards and beyond Android devices in some aspects this year. Are you considering dropping your Android phone in response?

Existing iPhone users: Are you upgrading to the iPhone 17 series this year? If so, to which device? Be sure to vote in the polls below, too!

iPhone Air: Hot or Not? 144 votes Hot 35 % Not 65 %

Apple iPhone 17 series: Hot or not 366 votes Hot 45 % Not 55 %

