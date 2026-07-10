Four months later, Samsung's Galaxy S26 series continues selling like hot cakes

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly raised production plans for the Galaxy S26 series in July from one million units to 1.5 million units.

The company is experiencing increased demand due to a combination of promotional events and reports that the Galaxy S27 could see a price hike.

The increased demand could also help Samsung report a strong third quarter.

The Galaxy S26 series has been a huge hit for Samsung. The company saw major sales growth and had to increase its production plans in April and then again in May. The S26 Ultra may have been its most popular phone at launch, but it seems like the entire S26 series is stiill in high demand.

A new report from ET News states that Samsung is once again increasing its production plan for the Galaxy S26 series for July. The company originally planned to produce one million S26 series devices, but that number has reportedly been increased to 1.5 million. These numbers include units that will be sold globally as well as in Samsung’s home market.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

This increased demand for the S26 series is apparently driven by a mix of Samsung’s promotional events as well as rumors that the Galaxy S27 series could see a major price hike due to ever-increasing memory prices. The Galaxy S26 series’ sales performance in June was also better than expected, per the report.

The company also held a “Samsung Electronics Appreciation Festival with the People” event that ran from June 8 to July 5. During this event, the company offered refunds of 20% of the purchase value to its customers, leading to considerably higher sales. Sales of the Galaxy S26 series reportedly increased by approximately three times during the event. The Galaxy S26 Ultra still seems to be the most popular model, with the phone’s availability on Samsung.com being pushed back to next month in South Korea.

The continued demand for the Galaxy S26 series could also help Samsung’s third-quarter earnings. The company’s mobile arm was reportedly expected to report an underwhelming third quarter due to rising memory costs. However, that problem could apparently be averted thanks to the increased sales of the S26 series of phones.

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