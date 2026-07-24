Survey says Google Tensor has reached the end of the road, but some Pixel fans disagree

It’s been nearly five years since Google launched its Tensor SoC line to take charge of its AI and machine learning priorities on Pixel phones.

In certain aspects, the Tensor line has delivered on this goal, but it has also failed in other areas that matter. Battery management, heat output, and waning performance have left many users disillusioned with Google’s silicon. And, as my colleague Stephen Radochia explains, even the AI ambitions fall short for users of older yet still capable phones.

In a recent poll on his article, we asked readers if Google should continue with its Tensor project given its various shortcomings. Your votes are in, and you can view the results below.

Should Google keep using Tensor chipsets? We received over 1,700 votes on this survey, and there’s a clear supermajority. Over two-thirds (69.2%) of respondents believe that Google should cancel the Tensor project, as the company hasn’t “been able to make it work.”

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The numbers make the anti-Tensor sentiment clear, but comments on Stephen’s article add more nuance to the argument.

Reader rafaelnevesf writes: Not that I care about this specific feature, but the company’s behaviour towards new software features made me decide that my current phone will be my last Pixel. Google’s level of enshitification it’s just too much for me, it feels immoral to pay more than one thousand in a phone for that to happen so soon. One of the most upvoted comments from reader M seemingly nails users’ biggest issue with Tensor chips: The absolutely pathetic thing about Tensor is it is supposed to be the absolute best in AI power on mobile chipsets. Yet, both the top Snapdragon and iPhone SoCs have equal AI performance and absolutely crush Tensor on the CPU and GPU side of things, all while also having better battery life.

Google Tensor still has its fans and hopefuls

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

The Tensor series isn’t devoid of support, though. Just over 3 in every 10 readers (31%) believe that Google should continue developing Tensor, as its “benefits outweigh the negatives.”

In support of this stance, reader Mars Tseng comments: Google should stick with Tensor chips, just like Apple stuck with their A-series chips early on. But I’m not saying you should stick with it too. Given the rumors about the Pixel 11 so far, it seems likely that Google will equip the new flagship line with a Tensor chipset. Leaks suggest that the Tensor G6 will run more powerful Arm cores, but pack a potentially middling GPU sidegrade.

What do you want most from the Pixel 11 series? 3806 votes Better battery life 53 % Improved performance 26 % Faster charging 4 % More versatile cameras 6 % Something else (see comments) 3 % Unsure, Pixel hardware is pretty great 7 %

It’s too early to tell how these changes may address some of the chipset’s problems, but it’s clear that many readers aren’t waiting around to find out.

What has been your experience with Tensor chipsets thus far? Have you noticed a steady progression or a spate of unmet promises from Google? Would you be more likely to purchase a Pixel with another chipset? Let us know in the comments.

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