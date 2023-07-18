The Steam Deck isn’t just a portable gaming console; it’s a mighty mini computer that supports a host of peripherals. You can also connect the Steam Deck to a TV to further extend its functionality. Here’s how to do it.

How to connect a Steam Deck to a TV Like the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck lacks an HDMI port so you can’t plug it into your TV like larger consoles. Instead, you’ll need to use its multifunctional USB-C port.

The quickest way to connect the Steam Deck to a TV is via a USB-C to HDMI cable. Alternatively, consider a USB-C to HDMI adaptor if you wish to use an HDMI to HDMI cable. Turn off the Steam Deck, then plug the USB-C end into the Steam Deck and the HDMI plug into your TV. Switch on the Deck, and it will recognize the TV as an external display. A dedicated cable or an adaptor is a great way to travel with your Steam Deck, especially if you plan to plug it into a hotel room screen or a friend’s TV.

How to connect your Steam Deck Dock to a TV

Are you looking for a semi-permanent solution? Consider buying a Steam Deck dock to connect your device to a TV. The official and third-party docks extend the Steam Deck’s USB-C port and include an HDMI port, among others.

To connect your Steam Deck dock to a TV: Seat the Steam Deck on the dock. Plug the dock’s USB-C cable into the Steam Deck’s port. Grab an HDMI cable, then plug one end into your TV and the other into the dock.

How to connect a Steam Deck to a TV wirelessly You can forego the hassle of cables by connecting the Steam Deck to a TV wirelessly. This feature uses Steam Link, Valve’s remote play tech, to beam the game to a secondary display. Importantly, this only works on TVs that support the Steam Link app or have built-in Steam Link functionality.

To connect a Steam Deck to a TV wirelessly: Download the Steam Link app on your TV. Ensure that the TV is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Steam Deck. Log in to your Steam account on the Steam Link app. Select your Steam Deck on the Steam Link app. Input the provided PIN on the Steam Deck to link the display and your console. Using the Steam Link app is convenient for those who dislike cable clutter, but remember that streaming performance depends on your Wi-Fi stability and speed.

Is the Steam Deck not connecting to your TV? Here’s what to do. If your Steam Deck isn’t connecting to your TV, consider the following troubleshooting steps and solutions: It would help if you always considered rebooting the Steam Deck as the first troubleshooting step.

Ensure the HDMI port that the Steam Deck is connected to is selected on your TV.

If the Steam Deck dock is not connecting to the TV, the problem may lie with your HDMI cable. Try using a different HDMI cable if you have one available. If the problem persists, try a different HDMI port on the TV if one is available.

The Steam Link app won’t work if your Steam Deck and TV are connected to different Wi-Fi networks. Ensure that both are on the same network.

FAQs

Can the Steam Deck connect to a keyboard and mouse? Yes, the Steam Deck can connect to a wired or wireless keyboard and mouse.

Can you connect Bluetooth headphones to a Steam Deck? Yes, the Steam Deck is compatible with Bluetooth headphones. The console also features a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones.

Can you connect a PS4 or PS5 controller to a Steam Deck? Yes, you can connect a PS4 DualShock or PS5 DualSense controller to the Steam Deck.

Can you connect an Xbox controller to a Steam Deck? Yes, Xbox controllers are compatible with the Steam Deck.

