If you’re able to afford both a PlayStation 5 and a Steam Deck, you’ve got a pretty fearsome gaming setup going — especially since you can use Sony’s Remote Play feature to access PlayStation games from anywhere in your home. Here’s how to set up PS5 Remote Play on a Steam Deck, including hardware requirements you might not have thought of.

How to set up PS5 Remote Play on a Steam Deck

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

As you might expect, you’ll have to do work on both sides of the equation to get Remote Play working. On the Steam Deck’s side, the process is a lot more technical — Sony doesn’t have an official Remote Play client for Steam, at least not yet.

On your PlayStation 5 Connect your PS5 to your router via an Ethernet cable, if at all possible. Streaming a game in real-time requires a heap of bandwidth, and for a playable experience you need to minimize lag. Wi-Fi tends to be too slow and unreliable.

On your homescreen, select the gear icon in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. Navigate to System > Remote Play and flip on Enable Remote Play .

and flip on . Next, go to the Power Saving section of Settings, then Features Available in Rest Mode .

section of Settings, then . Toggle on both Stay Connected to the Internet and Turning On PS5 From Network. Without these, your PS5 won’t be accessible when it goes to sleep.

On your Steam Deck Check that your Steam Deck is connected to the same network as your PS5.

If you can, connect a mouse and keyboard. You’ll be doing some very slow typing otherwise.

Switch to Desktop mode.

Click the Discover icon in the taskbar. This looks like a shopping bag.

icon in the taskbar. This looks like a shopping bag. Search for Chiaki , an open-source Remote Play client. It’s not supported by Sony, but it’s free and available on a number of platforms.

, an open-source Remote Play client. It’s not supported by Sony, but it’s free and available on a number of platforms. Select Install in the app’s listing, then hit Launch when it’s finished downloading.

in the app’s listing, then hit when it’s finished downloading. You should see a PS5 icon confirming that both devices are the same network, but you’re not done yet.

Select the Steam Deck icon in the bottom-left, then All Applications .

in the bottom-left, then . Scroll down, select Konsole , then click Open .

, then click . Here’s when things get tricky. You’ll need to enter four command line codes. After you type one, hit Enter and let the command run before typing in the next. The codes are curl https://bootstrap.pypa.io/get-pip.py > get-pip.py && python3 get-pip.py , python3 -m pip install requests , curl https://git.sr.ht/~thestr4ng3r/chiaki/blob/master/scripts/psn-account-id.py > psn-account-id.py , and python3 psn-account-id.py . Omit our commas.

, , , and . Omit our commas. If you’re entered all of those commands correctly, you should get a link to copy and paste into the Steam Deck’s web browser. Do that, but leave the Konsole open.

At the PlayStation login page, enter the username and password for your PlayStation Network account. You’ll end up at a blank redirect page.

Copy the URL for that page, paste it into the Konsole, then hit Enter.

You should see your account ID number. Copy this.

Open Chiaki again, then click the PlayStation graphic. You may have to click multiple times.

Within the Register Console window, paste your account ID into the field with PSN Account-ID (base64) .

. Switch to your PS5 for a moment, going to Settings > System > Remote Play > Link Device . Find your PIN.

. Find your PIN. Back on your Steam Deck, type that PIN into Chiaki. Your PIN is temporary and constantly refreshing, so if it expires, check your PS5 for a new one.

Once you’ve got the Account ID and PIN fields filled, click Register. Remote Play should now be working via Chiaki in Desktop mode. To add it to your Deck’s standard Game mode, however, use these steps: While still in Desktop mode, open Steam .

. Click Add a Game > Add a Non-Steam Game .

. Check Chiaki , then Add Select Programs .

, then . Restart your Steam Deck in Game mode.

