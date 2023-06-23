Which Steam Deck should you buy? It's all about storage.

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Steam Deck is a handheld console for avid PC gamers on the go, especially those with extensive Steam libraries. You’ll need large storage if you want to install your entire collection. Valve offers the device in three storage guises, but each has pros and cons. With that said, which Steam Deck should you get? We hope to help you answer the question below.

Steam Deck models compared: 64GB vs 256GB vs 512GB The three Steam Deck models feature the same core internal specs, display, and bodies. However, there’s one important difference: storage technology and quantity. Find a breakdown of the devices below.

Steam Deck 64GB Steam Deck 256GB Steam Deck 512GB Operating System

Steam Deck 64GB SteamOS

Steam Deck 256GB SteamOS

Steam Deck 512GB SteamOS

Dimensions

Steam Deck 64GB 298 x 117 x 49mm

669 grams

Steam Deck 256GB 298 x 117 x 49mm

669 grams

Steam Deck 512GB 298 x 117 x 49mm

669 grams

Chipset

Steam Deck 64GB AMD Aerith APU system-on-chip



Steam Deck 256GB AMD Aerith APU system-on-chip

Steam Deck 512GB AMD Aerith APU system-on-chip

Memory

Steam Deck 64GB 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Steam Deck 256GB 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Steam Deck 512GB 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Storage

Steam Deck 64GB 64GB eMMC

microSD

Steam Deck 256GB 256GB NVMe SSD

microSD

Steam Deck 512GB 512GB NVMe SSD

microSD

Power

Steam Deck 64GB 45W charging via USB-C

40Whr battery (estimated 2-8 hours of gameplay)

Steam Deck 256GB 45W charging via USB-C

40Whr battery (estimated 2-8 hours of gameplay)

Steam Deck 512GB 45W charging via USB-C

40Whr battery (estimated 2-8 hours of gameplay)

Display

Steam Deck 64GB 7-inch 1280x800 IPS LCD touchscreen

Steam Deck 256GB 7-inch 1280x800 IPS LCD touchscreen

Steam Deck 512GB 7-inch 1280x800 IPS LCD touchscreen

Connectivity

Steam Deck 64GB Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Steam Deck 256GB Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Steam Deck 512GB Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Extra features

Steam Deck 64GB Carrying case

Steam Deck 256GB Carrying case

Steam Community profile bundle

Steam Deck 512GB Anti-glare etched glass coating

Exclusive carrying case

Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

Price

Steam Deck 64GB $399

Steam Deck 256GB $529

Steam Deck 512GB $649



eMMC vs NVMe vs microSD cards: Storage technologies explained

As the table above suggests, there’s a distinct internal storage difference between the cheapest Steam Deck and the two pricier models. While all devices use 2230 SSD drives, they employ slightly different technologies.

eMMC, or embedded MultiMediaCard, is employed on the cheapest model. This solution reduces costs but has slower theoretical read/write speeds than pricier alternatives.

The 256GB and 512GB models use NVMe or Non-Volatile Memory express storage. This solution is much faster, providing higher theoretical read/write speeds on these models but more expensive than eMMC. This is reflected in the $130 and $250 premium over the 64GB model.

Theoretically, the faster storage should allow the pricier models to boot, install, and load games faster than the cheapest model. In practice, this will vary from game to game and application to application and may not even be apparent in real-world scenarios.

Common across the trio are microSD card storage slots. These allow users to seamlessly add storage to their devices, similar to the Nintendo Switch. Although slower than NVMe storage, grabbing one of the best microSD cards is a fool-proof way to bolster Steam Deck storage without tinkering with internal components.

Can you upgrade the storage on your Steam Deck?

Yes, a Steam Deck storage upgrade is physically possible. Valve doesn’t lock down the storage in any way. It’s not soldered to the motherboard, so removing a few screws is all you must do to upgrade the storage. Valve uses 2230 drives, so you must purchase a replacement first. Thankfully, these drives aren’t as rare as they used to be. If you replace the Steam Deck’s internal storage drive, you’ll have to reinstall SteamOS. However, that’s also a pretty easy undertaking.

It’s also worth noting that not all drives consume the same amount of power. Replacing your device’s 2230 SSD might result in a higher power drain than the original drive. However, this downside might be negligible, especially when weighed against the upside of more storage.

Alternatively and understandably, if you don’t want to open your device, slotting in a microSD card will provide a quick, non-invasive way to upgrade the storage on your Steam Deck.

Is the 256GB and 512GB Steam Deck worth it?

Each Steam Deck appeals to slightly different buyers, so we’d argue each model is worth it to someone. However, the 64GB option provides the best value for those on a strict budget, those who don’t mind removing a few screws to upgrade their device, or those who just want to play Stardew Valley and little else and don’t need more capacity.

Paying a ~$130 premium for 128GB more storage makes little sense, mainly since Valve also provides a microSD card expansion slot. You can regularly get 1TB microSD cards for under $100, but you will have to deal with theoretically slower data transfer times. It really depends on what’s important to you: speed, convenience, or storage capacity.

The 256GB and 512GB models are worth considering for specific users. If you’re a parent and don’t want the hassle of buying microSD cards for your child’s system, these larger storage options make sense. Additionally, if you’re not confident in your tinkering ability or don’t want to open up your Steam Deck lest you damage it, the 512GB option provides more than enough storage from the offset.

Beyond storage, the 512GB model also features some optional extras. There’s an exclusive Steam Deck case and anti-glare film, which helps neutralize glare from the device’s obnoxiously shiny display. These exclusives alone don’t warrant the price increase over the other two devices. For instance, you can purchase a matte screen protector from ivoler for $15.99 at Amazon. As for the case, Steam notes that the only big differences are the outer Steam logo, the zipper pulls, and the interior fabric. You probably shouldn’t drop $649 specifically for these niceties.

FAQs

How big is the storage on Steam Deck? There are three models of the Steam Deck with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

What storage is compatible with the Steam Deck? The Steam Deck uses 2230 SSD internal drives and microSD cards for external storage.

Can you put a 2TB SSD in a Steam Deck? Yes, you can use 2230 2TB drives in the Steam Deck.

What are 2230 SSD drives? 2230 SSDs take their name from their dimensions, 22mm wide x 30mm long. They’re used as storage drives in small and thin-bodied devices.

