CMF offers sneak peek of its first-ever over-ear headphones

Nothing released its first pair of headphones earlier this year, called the “Headphone 1.” Now the company’s sub-brand, CMF, is about to launch a pair of headphones as well. Through a couple of teasers, we now have our first look at the device.

At the beginning of this week, CMF began teasing a new product in true Nothing fashion. The company shared the image below on Monday, which features the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Watch Pro 3, and a blurry puck-like device. As it turns out, this circular device is CMF’s next audio product.

The sub-brand has since shared two video clips, the latest published today, revealing that the device is a pair of headphones. CMF has not offered any specifics about the product, but it has revealed that it is called the “Headphone Pro.” And it looks like these headphones will be ready to launch soon, on September 29.

While it’s unclear what kind of performance these cans will offer, we can glean some information from the teasers. It appears that the device will be available in at least two different colors: light green and orange. We also see the matching color ear cushions being swapped out with the other. On top of that, the social posts carry the tagline “remix everything.” All of this suggests that there will be a level of customization here, but how far that customization will go is still unclear.

Design-wise, it seems CMF went with a less divisive look than the Nothing Headphone 1. However, it appears that the Headphone Pro will adopt the Headphone 1’s myriad of different-shaped buttons and controls. It looks like we will just have to sit tight to learn anything else about this product.

