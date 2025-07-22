Nothing's new CMF smartwatch boasts ChatGPT integration and a bigger display

TL;DR Nothing’s CMF Watch Pro 3 upgrades include a larger AMOLED display, better sensors, and longer battery life.

AI features like post-workout summaries and ChatGPT integration boost usefulness during workouts.

The CMF Watch Pro 3 has launched globally at $99, but you might be able to pick it up at a discounted price of $79.

There are plenty of fitness trackers in the market, including those that resemble the shape of a smartwatch. Nothing entered this market with its CMF Watch Pro, followed by the CMF Watch Pro 2 last year. Now, the company is refreshing its offering with the new CMF Watch Pro 3.

The CMF Watch Pro 3 looks much like the Watch Pro 2, thanks to the 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always On Display support, the metal body, and silicone straps. Users will appreciate the slightly larger display, up from 1.32-inch on the Watch Pro 2, as that brings along a 10% improvement in the screen-to-body ratio.

This year, there are three finishes and strap color combinations: Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange. The company also boasts over 120 custom watch faces, so you can personalize your watch to your liking.

Another area where the CMF Watch Pro 3 improves upon its predecessor is its support for a dual-band five-system GPS setup for faster and more accurate route tracking. It also features a new four-channel heart rate sensor with improved accuracy across all skin tones and workout intensities. Battery life is also claimed to have increased, now claiming up to 13 days with typical use, a two-day increase from the Pro 2. A full charge is said to take 99 minutes.

Nothing is also proud of the new AI-powered post-workout summary feature, which helps break down your performance with helpful guidance on recovery time, training load, and even 5K/10K endurance predictions. It also features automatic tracking for seven core activities.

It wouldn’t be a current-generation product if it didn’t also support AI assistants, so Nothing blessed the Watch Pro 3 with ChatGPT integration. Thanks to it, you can interact with OpenAI’s digital assistant using natural-language voice prompts as long as your phone is nearby. The Watch Pro 3 also features a built-in voice recorder with auto-transcription, and an Essential News tool that delivers daily news digests. It’s not immediately clear if you need a Nothing phone to access these software features — accessing ChatGPT on the Watch Pro 2 required pairing with a Nothing or CMF phone.

The CMF Watch Pro 3 retains its predecessor’s IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Other features include blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), stress tracking, guided breathing exercises, hydration and inactivity reminders, and women’s health support. An additional microphone has also been added to improve call pickup for Bluetooth calling.

Nothing says that all CMF smartwatches are transitioning to the Nothing X app, which lets users manage their Nothing audio products and watches in one app. The app also supports Strava, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect integrations.

Nothing Watch Pro 3 pricing and availability

The Nothing Watch Pro is priced at $99 in the US (though I already see a $20 discount that brings the price down to $79) and €99/£99 in the EU and UK, respectively. Global sales begin today via Nothing’s website and select retail partners.

